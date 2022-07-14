A quarter of bank ATMs damaged during the July unrest haven't returned a year later

A total of 269 bank branches and around 1,400 ATMs were vandalised or destroyed during the July unrest, which ripped through parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Now, exactly a year after the unrest, South Africa's banks are still trying to rebuild.

The rate of reopening physical branches has outpaced the replacement of damaged ATMs.

Roughly a quarter of ATMs damaged during the unrest haven't been replaced, and some never will be.

South Africa's major banks have still not fully recovered from the July unrest, which ripped through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng a year ago.

Around 1,400 automated teller machines (ATMs) and 269 bank branches were vandalised or destroyed in the July 2021 unrest, according to the Banking Association South Africa (BASA). This unrest, which enveloped parts of the country exactly a year ago, left 354 people dead, wiped R50 billion from the country's economy, and destroyed millions of jobs.

Scars of this unrest remain a year later. Not all shopping malls and retail stores damaged during the unrest – numbering nearly 1,800 – have been fully repaired or reopened. Some never will.

Similarly, banks, although having made progress in reopening vandalised branches and replacing damaged ATMs, have not yet restored their infrastructure to the same levels as before the unrest.

By December 2021, "banks had restored or refurbished at least 60% of ATMs and 69% of all branches damaged in the unrest," according to BASA, which told Business Insider SA that it hadn't tracked the sector's recovery into 2022.





This rate of recovery aligns with feedback provided to Business Insider by individual banks. In all cases, the repair and reopening of physical branches has outpaced the replacement of damaged ATMs.



Absa recorded damage to 245 of its ATMs in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during the unrest. A total of 61 of these ATMs – 25% of those damaged – are still to be replaced, while 15 remote ATMs and two branch ATMs will be removed.

"Where we have not yet restored ATM services, we remain dependent on the reinstatement of larger retail sites by landlords," Tshiwela Mhlantla, managing executive of physical channels at Everyday Banking, Absa Bank, told Business Insider.

"Despite a shift towards digital channels of transacting during the pandemic, the physical banking presence remains an enduring touchpoint for customers. With this context and exercising our mandate to provide banking as an essential service, we have expeditiously reinvested in areas that were impacted by the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last year."

Mhlantla added that more than 82% of Absa branches impacted by the unrest had been reopened, with those remaining likely to come online by the end of the year or early in 2023. Only one physical Absa branch in KwaZulu-Natal will not reopen.

Capitec reported that 80 of its branches and 72 offsite ATMs were damaged during the July unrest. A year later, Capitec has reopened 81% of its branches, with plans to bring a further nine branches online. The bank told Business Insider that it had repaired 76% of its ATMs.

"Despite the challenges presented by the civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, Capitec was able to adapt quickly to the prevailing circumstances. Our staff have been instrumental in this adaption," Capitec told Business Insider.

"We've strengthened the capacity of our online lending team, and our clients can now apply for credit cards, access facilities, and home loans easily from the app without visiting a branch. These digital solutions free up our consultants from admin heavy tasks and enable them to give our clients the personalised service that they need."

Standard Bank didn't provide an update on its recovery progress but did tell Business Insider that it "has actively sought to rebuild or replace infrastructure that was damaged in these several incidents", ostensibly referring to the deadly floods which also impacted KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have also used the opportunity to refocus and review our services in the province to best suit our client needs. We are satisfied that we are well on our way in meeting our targets and have invested heavily to ensure that our customers have access to our services with minimal disruption," Standard Bank said, without divulging information on those targets.

First National Bank (FNB) recorded 35 branches vandalised during the unrest, of which 30 have since reopened, indicating a recovery rate of more than 85%. FNB added that "all branches that were vandalised during the July unrest will be reopened."

A total of 295 FNB ATMs were impacted by the unrest. The bank has managed to recover 209 of these machines, roughly 70% of the total damaged, while "41 ATMs are in progress of being restored". The return of other ATMs is "dependent on site repairs by retailers/landlords", FNB told Business Insider.

And while South Africa's banks are working towards a full recovery – excluding the abandoning of a few pre-existing branches and ATMs – concerns emanating from the July unrest, particularly the lack of accountability, remain.

"BASA shares concerns that until the instigators and perpetrators of the violence are arrested, prosecuted and convicted – and while many of the underlying social and economic causes of the unrest have not been substantially addressed – South Africa remains vulnerable to further efforts to tamper with our constitutional democracy," BASA told Business Insider.





