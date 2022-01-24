A British high court ruled that Julian Assange can appeal the decision that he can be extradited to the US.

The court ruled in December that Assange could be extradited to the US, reversing an earlier decision.

Assange can now bring the case to the UK Supreme Court.

The WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been allowed to appeal the decision that he can be extradited to the US, a British high court ruled Monday.

The High Court in London said that Assange can appeal a December ruling that he can be extradited to the US, where he faces charging including hacking charges. It means the case now goes to the UK Supreme Court.

The court had in December reversed an earlier court ruling that said Assange could not be extradited to the US because he was at risk of suicide and self-harm in the US.

The summary of that decision said the US had assured the UK that Assange "will receive appropriate clinical and psychological treatment" when in prison in the US. The US also said it would let Assange serve his sentence in Australia, his home country, if he asks to do so.

The US accuses Assange of conspiring to hack government computers and breaching the Espionage Act when WikiLeaks published a trove of confidential military and diplomatic documents in 2010.

He faces 18 charges in the US.

Assange had been living in in Ecuador's embassy in London for years, seeking asylum. He was brought to UK prison when Ecuador withdrew its protection over him in in April 2019, and police dragged him out.

The US then requested to extradite him.

Moris was critical of the December ruling, saying: "How can it be fair, how can it be right, how can it be possible, to extradite Julian to the very country which plotted to kill him?"

She appeared to be referencing to a Yahoo News investigation which said the CIA during the Trump presidency considered plans to kidnap or assassinate Assange while he was still in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Human rights groups say Assange should not be criminalised for sharing information in the public interest, and that he would not be safe in the US.