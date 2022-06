Julian Assange will be extradited to the US to face hacking and espionage charges, the UK Home Office confirmed Friday.

The Wikileaks founder faces a total of 18 charges in the US, where he is accused of conspiring to hack government computers and breaching the Espionage Act when WikiLeaks published a trove of confidential military and diplomatic documents in 2010. He faces up to 175 years in prison if he is convicted.

