Joe Exotic has revealed that he has prostate cancer.

The "Tiger King" star is asking President Joe Biden to pardon him so that he can get "proper medical care."

He previously failed to receive clemency from former President Donald Trump despite lobbying efforts

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage,

The 58-year-old "Tiger King" star shared his cancer diagnosis with his Twitter followers on Friday and once again begged for a presidential pardon.

Maldonado-Passage previously failed to receive clemency from former President Donald Trump despite persistent lobbying efforts by his legal team, Insider's Zac Ntim reported in January.

He is serving a 22-year jail sentence for plotting to kill his rival Carole Baskin and for 17 federal charges of animal abuse but is now seeking compassionate release.

Maldonado-Passage is calling on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to sign a pardon so that he can "go home and get proper medical care and food," he wrote on Twitter.

Maldonado-Passage said that his "PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer." PSA, or prostate-specific antigens, is often elevated in men with prostate cancer.



John Phillips has received my medical records from FMC Fort Worth and my PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approvedÂ testing to verify what stage it is in. My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores... pic.twitter.com/pPbaGcPYwA — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) May 14, 2021

"My body is tired. I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat," he wrote.

Maldonado-Passage said that he does not want "pity" but instead needs "the world" to help his attorney, John Philips, to get the president and vice president to grant him clemency.

Maldonado-Passage has claimed that his previous plea for clemency was rejected because he was "too innocent and too GAY," Insider reported in January.