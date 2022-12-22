A 10-metre-high Jewish menorah lit up Berlin's 234-year-old Brandenburg Gate, once a symbol of Nazi power

- A giant Jewish menorah was erected in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, last week.
- The 234-year-old historic monument once stood in the backdrop of Germany's tumultuous history.
- Commissioned in the late 1700s, Berlin's only surviving historical city gate was once seen as a symbol of Nazi power.
Hanukkah celebrations began in the city of Berlin as hundreds of people gathered at the historic Brandenburg Gate to witness the lighting of a giant 10-metre-high menorah. This is the largest of nearly 50 public menorahs placed throughout the city.
The Brandenburg Gate was commissioned by Prussian Emperor Frederick William II in the late 1700s and was Berlin's first Greek revival building. At 26 metres high and 65 metres long, it was built to symbolise peace and unity in Europe. Its original name translates to the "Peace Gate."
Source: Google Arts & Culture
The monument stood at the centre of a number of historical events postmarked throughout Germany's history, including the occupation of French forces under military leader and Emperor Napoleon in the early 19th century.
Source: Office of the Historian
The gate quickly became a symbol of national pride, represented by the Quadriga statue, featuring a two-wheeled chariot pulled by four horses to signify peace entering the city.
Source: History.com
But Nazi leader Adolf Hitler took that sense of nationalism to an extreme in the 1900s, turning the gate into a symbol of Nazi power during the Holocaust.
Source: History Channel