Video footage shows a colliding into in the English channel as France and the UK face off over fishing rights.

The video, published by Sky News, appears to shows a boat without a visible flag head towards another boat that's flying the flag of Jersey, which is a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom. They then collide before separating.

Watch the video here:

WATCH: The moment boats collide off the coast of Jersey this morning.

More on this story: https://t.co/CpzwyVuPnq pic.twitter.com/3hGfBP3Brm May 6, 2021

Sky News reported that the boat that hit the other was French. It reported: "A French boat has been spotted ramming a British vessel."



