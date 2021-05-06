Video shows 2 boats crashing amid a standoff between France and Britain over fishing rights
Video footage shows a colliding into in the English channel as France and the UK face off over fishing rights.
The video, published by Sky News, appears to shows a boat without a visible flag head towards another boat that's flying the flag of Jersey, which is a self-governing dependency of the United Kingdom. They then collide before separating.
Watch the video here:
WATCH: The moment boats collide off the coast of Jersey this morning.
More on this story: https://t.co/CpzwyVuPnq pic.twitter.com/3hGfBP3Brm— ITV News Channel TV (@ITVChannelTV) May 6, 2021
Sky News reported that the boat that hit the other was French. It reported: "A French boat has been spotted ramming a British vessel."
Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you
Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.
|
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes
Johannesburg Stock Exchange Indexes
All JSE data is delayed by at least 15 minutes