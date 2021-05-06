Jeff Bezos is building a 127-metre luxury mega-yacht, according to a new book.

He is also adding a second, "support yacht" that has its own helipad.

Bezos hasn't owned a ship in the past, but he's displayed a fondness for yacht travel.

Jeff Bezos may soon be sailing the high seas in his very own mega-yacht.

The Amazon CEO has commissioned a 127-metre custom yacht from the Dutch shipbuilder Oceanco, according to an excerpt from Brad Stone's forthcoming book, "Amazon Unbound," that was published in Bloomberg Businessweek on Wednesday.

The three-mast ship is expected to be "one of the finest sailing yachts in existence," but other details about the yacht are unknown, even among those in the exclusive luxury boat world, Stone reports.

In addition to the mega-yacht, Bezos has reportedly commissioned a second, smaller, "support yacht" that will include its own helipad. Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, is a helicopter pilot and Stone reports that Bezos has taken flying lessons as well.

A representative for Bezos did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

While massive yachts are often an accessory of the mega-rich, Bezos, who is the richest person in the world with a fortune worth $193 billion (R2.7 trillion), hasn't previously had a boat of his own. A viral photo in 2019 claimed Bezos was the owner of a $400 million (R5.7 billion) yacht known as the Flying Fox. Amazon denied that the ship belonged to Bezos.

Regardless, Bezos does appear to have a fondness for yacht travel. Throughout the summer of 2019, he and Sanchez were spotted aboard a yacht belonging to entertainment mogul David Geffen, and then a yacht owned by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg. Earlier this year, the couple was spotted aboard another yacht in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Bezos announced in February that he plans to step down as Amazon's CEO in the third quarter of 2021 - Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS, will take his place. Bezos said at the time that while he plans to stay involved in important initiatives at Amazon as its executive chairman, his goal is to spend more time on philanthropy - including the Bezos Earth Fund and his Day One Fund - as well as his two other major endeavors: The Washington Post, which he purchased 2013, and his rocket company, Blue Origin.