Japan is due to lift its state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures from June 20.

The Tokyo Olympics are due to start on July 23.

The games have faced opposition because of the pandemic, but organisers say they will be safe.

Japan is lifting its coronavirus state of emergency in nine of its prefectures, including Tokyo, a month before the Tokyo Olympics begin.

NHK, Japan's state broadcaster, reported on Thursday that officials decided to change their status, which leaves just Okinawa prefecture in a state of emergency.

Reuters reported that Japan will lift the state of emergency on June 20. The Olympics are due to begin in Japan on July 23.

Opposition to the games has grown in Japan, but both organisers and Japanese officials have insisted the games will go ahead and will be safe.

