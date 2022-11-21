The last time Jacob Zuma went to jail, Twitter was moderated. This time, not so much.

South Africa is now part of a natural experiment: what happens in a politically fraught situation when nobody is at home at Twitter?

On Monday, President Jacob Zuma's medical parole was declared unlawful. The last time he was jailed, Twitter was implicated in subsequent rioting.

In recent weeks, new owner Elon Musk has stripped Twitter of the moderators – and likely the law-enforcement liaisons – who got involved last time around.

In mid-2021, former President Jacob Zuma went to jail, and deadly riots spread through parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that Zuma should return to jail – though possibly only after he appeals to the Constitutional Court, and with the possibility that his sentence may still be judged spent.

After violence and looting spread in 2021, experts warned that the events had been something of a dress rehearsal for what would happen should Zuma be jailed again – though at the time the expectation was that he would next face jail due to his prosecution for corruption.

Things have changed since 2021. The government has recognised and, it says, started to fix, intelligence and policing failures that allowed violence and destruction to spread. Political power has shifted, through such events as the door opening on President Cyril Ramaphosa stepping aside if he is charged with a crime. And Elon Musk has gutted Twitter.



In 2021, alleged co-ordination and incitement of rioting was seemed to have happened largely via WhatsApp, which is classed as a dark social network. That platform's security architecture means a participant in a group chat must lodge a complaint before parent company Meta can take any action, and recent innovations – such as disappearing messages – makes even that easy to circumvent.

Twitter, on the other hand, acts more like a broadcast network, which is why moderation was considered so important by the company until recently.

On Twitter, Zuma's children Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Duduzane Zuma, as well as EFF leader Julius Malema were among the most notable users accused of what could be read as applause for rioters, where it did not amount to threats of further violence. The platform is also popular among key pro-Zuma such as Mzwanele Manyi, the former President's sometimes spokesperson.



Later analysis suggested that Twitter posts did not trigger violence, and that it was not used as a tool for co-ordination, but that misinformation on the platform may have contributed to the damage and destruction.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's Twitter account was temporarily suspended, seemingly for spreading misinformation around the rioting; Twitter does not provide reasons for or details about such suspensions.

Twitter staff also intervened in a different way, reportedly helping authorities to trace alleged instigators, providing email addresses and cellphone numbers linked to accounts.

Now it is not clear that the company now has anyone who could deal with a request for help from law-enforcement or intelligence officials in South Africa. And action such as the suspension of Zuma-Sambudla appears unlikely to be repeated, because it relied on a part of Twitter that effectively no longer exists: human moderators that look at reports and judge whether rules were broken.

Any Twitter user can still lodge just a complaint, but there is nobody on the receiving end.

Since Elon Musk took control of Twitter in late October with a promise of greater freedom of speech, he has fired employees who criticised him as well as entire support teams, such as thousands of content moderators who helped police the site. At its single office on the African continent, at least half of the staff were reportedly laid off, and Musk may not be done yet.

The result has been dramatically illustrated in a number of ways. Twitter users have posted entire movies to the platform, after its mechanism to prevent such copyright infringement went offline. In one study, 99% of racist abuse directed at footballers was left undisturbed despite reports.

What will that mean in a politically fraught situation where online misinformation and incitement have a role? That seemed to be a question that would be answered in Brazil, after its recent presidential election, or in the United States, where Musk reinstated the account of Donald Trump, who was banned after America's January 6th riots.

Now, perhaps, that experiment will also play out in South Africa.

Business Insider South Africa reached out to Twitter about its ability to deal with complaints from South African users. It did not respond. Much, if not all, of its media communications team is thought to have been laid off.



