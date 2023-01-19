Trending

World leaders react to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's shock resignation

Business Insider US
Matthew Loh ,
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation at the War Memorial Centre on January 19, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday.
  • In the hours after her announcement, world leaders started sharing reactions on social media.
  • In a tweet, Canada's Justin Trudeau thanked Ardern for her friendship and leadership.
World leaders paid tribute to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's time in office after she announced her resignation just months before her nation's next general election.

Ardern, who served as prime minister since 2017, surprised supporters on Thursday by saying she will leave office by February 7, adding that "she no longer had enough in the tank" to continue her current role. She will also not seek reelection this fall.

"The decision was my own," she said on Thursday. "Leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also the most challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserve for those unexpected challenges."


Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister since 2022, tweeted on Thursday morning that Ardern had "shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength."

"She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities," Albanese wrote. "Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Ardern his "friend" in a tweet on the same day. "Thank you, @JacindaArdern, for your partnership and your friendship — and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over the past several years," he wrote.

"The difference you have made is immeasurable. I'm wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend.
