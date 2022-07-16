Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump's death ruled an accident, New York City medical examiner says

The New York City medical examiner ruled Ivana Trump's death an accident.

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, died Thursday. She was 73.

She died of blunt impact injuries to her torso, officials said.

The death of Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's ex-wife, was an accident, the New York City medical examiner ruled on Friday.

Ivana Trump died on July 14 in her New York City townhouse on Thursday, the former president announced on social media. She was 73.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced that Ivana Trump died from blunt impact injuries to her torso, WNBC reported Friday.

"Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the office said in a statement.

Ivana Trump was the first wife of Donald Trump, and the pair shared three children: Ivanka, Eric, and Donald Jr.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there were many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald Trump wrote in the post. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."

