TAKE A LOOK| 400-year-old Italian church that's been converted into a home is selling for for R52.7m

- A 16th-century Milan church that's been converted into a home is for sale for $3.32 million.
- The three-story residence has preserved the church's original architectural features.
- The home has four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and a garden.
A deconsecrated Italian church that's been turned into a home is on the market for $3.32 million(about R52.7 million).
Located in Morimondo, a village in Milan, Italy, the structure dates back to the 16th century, per the listing.
In 1980, the deconsecrated church was converted into a four-bedroom residence, Diletta Giorgolo, the head of residential for Italy Sotheby's International Realty, told the New York Times in April.
The house preserves much of the church's original architecture, the listing said.
Luca D'Angelo, the listing agent with Italy Sotheby's International Realty, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
The village of Morimondo is small: It's home to one thousand people and has fewer than 500 houses, per local administrative data.
Ten other single-family houses are currently listed in the village, per Italian property platform Idealista. The houses are priced between €259,000 and €440,000 (approximately $271,400 and $461,100). At $3.32 million, the former church is by the priciest listing available at the moment.
The property is a 40-minute drive from Milan's city center.
The original architectural features of the church have been preserved, with exposed brick archways and a wooden ceiling.
The home's main entrance opens into the living area, which has floors made from red terracotta tiles.
The living and dining areas are situated on the ground floor, while bedrooms are on the upper levels, per the listing.
The dining area is located next to the open-concept kitchen, which is full of brick and wood finishes. The kitchen countertop is made from stone.
Bookshelves line the walls of the study, which has an exposed brick fireplace and fresco ceilings.
A wooden staircase leads up from the living room into the upper floors.
There are four bedrooms and three full bathrooms in the house. Pictured below is a bedroom with vaulted brick ceilings and stained glass windows.
There are three bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor, per the listing. The third floor has an ensuite bedroom.
The bathrooms have a modern design.
A spiral staircase leads up to the bell tower, which offers residents a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside.
