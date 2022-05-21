TAKE A LOOK| 400-year-old Italian church that's been converted into a home is selling for for R52.7m

Located in Morimondo, a village in Milan, Italy, the structure dates back to the 16th century, per the listing.

In 1980, the deconsecrated church was converted into a four-bedroom residence, Diletta Giorgolo, the head of residential for Italy Sotheby's International Realty, told the New York Times in April.

The house preserves much of the church's original architecture, the listing said.

Luca D'Angelo, the listing agent with Italy Sotheby's International Realty, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.