A swimming pool sinkhole sucked a man to his death at a company party in Israel

A 32-year-old man died at a company party in Israel after being sucked into a swimming pool sinkhole.

The couple who owned the house is being investigated for manslaughter and operating a business without a license.

Video footage from the party shows the bottom of the pool suddenly opening up.

The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, who was an employee of the host company, The Times of Israel reports.

The couple who owned the home in Karmei Yosef, Karmei Yosef, about 25 miles west of Jerusalem, both in their sixties, were placed under house arrest for five days, CBS reports. They were under investigation for negligent manslaughter, according to The Times of Israel.



The couple, identified as Natan and Rachel Meller, is suspected of renting their home — and operating a business — without a license, The Times of Israel reports.

Israeli media reports that another man, 34, was also sucked into the hole but escaped with minor injuries.

Video footage from the party shows people happily socializing around the swimming pool as music plays in the background before the bottom of the pool suddenly opens up. Screams can be heard as pool toys get sucked into the hole.

The hole measured 43 feet deep, the Times of Israel reports. It took rescuers four hours to reach Kimhi, but he was already dead, said Sky News.

The owners of the villa had built the swimming pool without a permit, Israel media reported, per The Telegraph.

Friends of Kimhi paid tribute to him on Facebook. "Just yesterday we sat together on the edge of the pool talking about life. I wish I could turn back time and take you to the far side of this cursed pool for our conversation, with some gin and tonic on the side," wrote Shachar Mevorach, one of the 50 guests to attend the party.

