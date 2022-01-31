Coronavirus isolation rules are about to change significantly, the government announced on Monday night.

If you don't have symptoms, you won't have to isolate at all after testing positive.

Those who both test positive and show symptoms will only be required to isolate for seven days, not ten.

Enough people are now immune to the coronavirus to allow for the changes, the government said.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africans who test positive for the coronavirus but show no symptoms of Covid-19 will no longer be required to self-isolate, the government announced on Monday night.

For those who do show Covid-19 symptoms (often described as similar to a cold or flu since the Omicron variant became dominant), the isolation period will be reduced from the current 10 days to seven days.

The close contacts of those who test positive will not be required to isolate unless they themselves also develop symptoms.

Cabinet had approved the changes based on data including seroprevalence surveys (which check for antibodies to identify those who have had the coronavirus) which showed that the "proportion of people with immunity to Covid-19" is at levels of 60% to 80%, the Presidency said in a statement.

The changes were, it said, "[b]ased on the trajectory of the pandemic and the levels of vaccination in the country".

According to the latest government statistics, 46.55% of the adult population has been vaccinated to date. Roughly two-thirds of those between 18 and 34 have not yet been vaccinated.

Directives on the changes are due "in the coming days".

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.