Bumble is free to use, but you can pay to unlock new features like advanced filters and profile boosts.

The Bumble Boost plan costs $16.99 (around R260) for a month, and gives unlimited likes and "rematches."

Bumble's more expensive Premium subscription costs $39.99 (around R624) for a month, or $229.99 (around R3,590) for a lifetime plan.

Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps on the market. And it can chalk up a lot of that success to being free to download and use.

But although you can use Bumble for years without paying a cent, if you want to become a Bumble power user, you might want to consider a subscription. Bumble offers two different subscription plans — Boost and Premium — along with Spotlight and SuperSwipe, two features you can buy separately.

Here's everything to know about Bumble's paid plans, and how they can spice up your dating app life.

Note: These are Bumble's standard prices, but they can change at any time, and "pricing can vary by location," according to a Bumble spokesperson.

Bumble is free, but lets you pay for extras

When you download and sign up for Bumble, you don't need to provide any credit card information or billing addresses. You can use the app's basic features — swiping, matching, chatting — for free.

But paying money can give your profile an edge over the competition. Head to your profile, and you'll see options to buy a Spotlight or SuperSwipe.

Spotlights, which cost between $6.99 for one or $54.99 for a pack of 30, are boosts that make your profile appear on more users' profiles for half-an-hour. Bumble claims that they can get you "Up to 10x more matches" than just swiping normally.

Meanwhile, SuperSwipes are like Tinder's Super Likes — when you give someone a SuperSwipe, it puts you at the front of their feed and shows that you're really interested. SuperSwipes cost between $3.50 (around R54) for two and $45.99 (around R718) for a pack of 30.

And if you like these features but want more, consider Bumble's paid membership tiers.

You can sign up for Bumble's paid subscriptions

Although they're more expensive, Bumble offers two subscription plans. These plans give you Spotlights and SuperSwipes, along with other features.

Bumble Boost

Bumble Boost is the cheaper of the two memberships. It gives you:

One Spotlight and five SuperSwipes each week

Unlimited likes

Unlimited "Extends," which let you keep your matches even after they would normally expire

Unlimited "Rematches," which let you reconnect with expired matches)

Unlimited "Backtracks," which let you undo accidental left swipes

Boost costs $8.99 (around R140) for a week, $16.99 (around R265) for a month, $33.99 (around R624) for three months paid upfront, or $54.99 (around R588) for six months paid upfront.

Bumble Premium

Bumble Premium costs more, but gives almost twice as many features as Boost.

With Premium, you'll get all the features of Boost, as well as:

The Beeline, which lets you see who's already liked you

Advanced filters for your feed

Incognito mode, which hides your profile from users that you haven't liked

Travel mode, which lets you change your location to see people in other states or countries

Bumble Premium costs $19.99 (around R312) for a week, $39.99 (around R624) for a month, $76.99 (around R1,201) for three months paid upfront, or a one-time fee of $229.99 (around R4,683) for a lifetime subscription that unlocks all the Premium features forever.





