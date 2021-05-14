A stunning photo shows Israel's Iron Dome interception system responding to rockets from Gaza.

Israel and Hamas are exchanging attacks, with Israel launching airstrikes and Hamas firing rockets.

The air attacks have killed dozens of people, mostly in Gaza.

A stunning photo, taken by Anas Baba for Agence France-Presse, shows Israel's Iron Dome interceptors responding to rockets launched from Gaza by the Hamas militant group early Friday.

The Iron Dome works by tracking incoming rockets and firing projectiles to destroy them before they land.

Israel said Hamas had launched 1,600 rockets as of Thursday, but that the Iron Dome system had destroyed around 90% of the incoming rockets.

Israel has launched airstrikes at Gaza, destroying buildings in lethal blasts.

Most of the casualties have been on the Palestinian side. At least 119 people - including 31 children - have been killed in the past four days, Reuters reported Friday, citing Palestinian medical officials.

On the Israeli side, eight people have been killed: one soldier, six Israeli civilians, and one Indian worker, Reuters reported.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz suggested on Thursday that Israel's airstrikes would escalate: "The army will continue to attack to bring a total, long-term quiet. Only when we reach that goal will we be able to speak about a truce."

Israel also moved ground troops to its border with Gaza on Thursday, and the Israel Defense Force said early Friday that it had started attacking Gaza.