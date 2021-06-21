The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran said the country's only nuclear power plant is experiencing an outage.

The outage is due to a technical issue, the agency said.

It's unclear how long the outage will be, but it could be a few days.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

Iran's nuclear power plant is experiencing an emergency shutdown due to a "technical fault," the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said on Monday.

"Following a technical fault at Bushehr power plant, and after a one-day notice to the energy ministry, the plant was temporarily shut down and taken off the power grid," the agency said in a statement, according to a translation from The Times of Israel.

It's unclear how long power will be out at the plant, but the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said the issue would be resolved "in a few days."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.