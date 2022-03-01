As Russia's siege of Kyiv continues, the shelling of the city has forced staff of the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital to move patients into the building's basement.

According to Reuters, the hospital is the largest of its kind in Ukraine and typically handles up to 600 patients, said its chief surgeon Volodymyr Zhovnir on Monday.

However, amid Russia's invasion, the hospital's patient count has dropped to around 200, said Zhovnir, per the wire service.

"These are patients who cannot receive medical treatment at home, they cannot survive without medication, without medical treatment and medical workers," he told Reuters.