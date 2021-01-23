Welcome to the White House, the most famous home in America, where Joe Biden is due to live for the next four years. It is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington DC between the US Treasury and Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

The massive building contains three connected but distinct sections: the West Wing, the East Wing, and the Executive Residence in the middle. All have their own entrances.

It consists of 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, and 28 fireplaces.

The West Wing contains some of the most notable rooms in the White House.

Among them is the Oval Office, the president's main office. It is the president's formal workspace, where he meets or takes calls with with heads of state, diplomats, and his staff.

The Oval Office is home to the famous Resolute Desk, which dates back to the 1800s and weighs over 1,000 pounds. There are also several paintings, busts, and other decorations. Presidents decorate the office to their personal taste.

The West Colonnade walkway, also referred to as the "45-second commute" by insiders, leads from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden and to the official residence.

The Cabinet Room is where the president meets with his ministers. It's customary for the president to sit near the centre of the table.

On the ground floor is the Situation Room, a complex where the president receives intelligence and crisis support. The Situation Room is run by staff from the National Security Council.

Also on the ground floor is a restaurant run by the US Navy known as the Navy Mess and Ward Room.

Another famous West Wing room is the Roosevelt Room. The meeting space is often used to announce appointments and nominations of new staff members. It features paintings of both Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The office of the vice president is located on the second floor of the West Wing.

The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room is where the White House press secretary gives briefings to the news media. The White House press corps' office is located right next door.

The Executive Residence building is where the First Family lives and sleeps.

On the first floor is the Red Room, which serves as a parlour or sitting room for the president and dignitaries.

The East Room is the largest room in the Executive Residence. It is used for speeches, ceremonies, concerts, receptions, and dances.

A second-floor balcony commissioned by Harry Truman overlooks the South Lawn.

The East Wing next door is home to the Office of the First Lady and White House Private Secretary.

It also contains the family theatre, where presidents and their families can see any movie they want at any time of the day - even before they come out in theatres.