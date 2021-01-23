The White House seen from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

  • US President Joe Biden now lives in the White House, America's most famous home. 
  • The historic home consists of 132 rooms spread across three buildings.
  • Here's a look inside the White House's most notable spaces.
Welcome to the White House, the most famous home in America, where Joe Biden is due to live for the next four years. It is located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown Washington DC between the US Treasury and Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Aerial view of the White House taken on September 18, 2009.
The massive building contains three connected but distinct sections: the West Wing, the East Wing, and the Executive Residence in the middle. All have their own entrances.

Arrows show the locations of the White House's three sections.
It consists of 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 412 doors, and 28 fireplaces.

Then-President Barack Obama and Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton walk into the Entrance Hall of the White House on February 23, 2011.
The West Wing contains some of the most notable rooms in the White House.

A Marine stands guard outside of the West Wing of the White House on January 18, 2021.
Among them is the Oval Office, the president's main office. It is the president's formal workspace, where he meets or takes calls with with heads of state, diplomats, and his staff.

Close-up of the Resolute Desk with Former President Trump in the background.
The Oval Office is home to the famous Resolute Desk, which dates back to the 1800s and weighs over 1,000 pounds.

There are also several paintings, busts, and other decorations. Presidents decorate the office to their personal taste.

A sculpted bust of Dr. Martine Luther King, Jr. sits in President Joe Biden's redesigned Oval Office.
The West Colonnade walkway, also referred to as the "45-second commute" by insiders, leads from the Oval Office to the Rose Garden and to the official residence.

Then-President Donald Trump walks with the Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, along the West Colonnade.
The Cabinet Room is where the president meets with his ministers. It's customary for the president to sit near the centre of the table.

Then-President Donald Trump presides over a meeting members of Congress in the Cabinet Room on January 9, 2018.
On the ground floor is the Situation Room, a complex where the president receives intelligence and crisis support. The Situation Room is run by staff from the National Security Council.

Also on the ground floor is a restaurant run by the US Navy known as the Navy Mess and Ward Room.

The Mess dining facility is run by the US Navy.
Another famous West Wing room is the Roosevelt Room. The meeting space is often used to announce appointments and nominations of new staff members. It features paintings of both Theodore and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The Roosevelt Room pictured on August 22, 2017.
The office of the vice president is located on the second floor of the West Wing.

Then-Vice President Joe Biden meets with senior advisors and administration officials in his West Wing office at the White House on January 4, 2013.
The James S. Brady Press Briefing Room is where the White House press secretary gives briefings to the news media. The White House press corps' office is located right next door.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki conducts her first news conference of the Biden Administration in the Brady Press Briefing Room on January 20, 2021.
The Executive Residence building is where the First Family lives and sleeps.

The South Portico of the Executive Residence on March 20, 2009.
On the first floor is the Red Room, which serves as a parlour or sitting room for the president and dignitaries.

The Red Room decorated for the holidays.
The East Room is the largest room in the Executive Residence. It is used for speeches, ceremonies, concerts, receptions, and dances.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to a group of mayors in the East Room on January 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
A second-floor balcony commissioned by Harry Truman overlooks the South Lawn.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden appear on the Truman Balcony with family members on January 20, 2021.
The East Wing next door is home to the Office of the First Lady and White House Private Secretary.

Then-First Lady Laura Bush takes Michelle Obama for a private tour of the artwork in the East Wing on January 20, 2009.
It also contains the family theatre, where presidents and their families can see any movie they want at any time of the day - even before they come out in theatres.

Then-President Barack Obama welcomes service members and their families to a screening of Men in Black 3 in the Family Theater on May 25, 2012.
Beneath the East Wing is one of the White House bunkers, where Then-Vice President Cheney and White House officials sheltered during 9/11.

Then-Vice President Cheney with senior staff in the President's Emergency Operations Center on September 11, 2001.
