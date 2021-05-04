The first auction of Ankole cattle in South Africa attracted a President – and a business mogul.

Both Cyril Ramaphosa and Patrice Motsepe were spotted at the auction, with one selling and one buying.

Ramaphosa described as "incredible" the scientific innovation that allowed the breed to be established in South Africa.

Organisers were thrilled at "astronomical" prices, including R2.7 million for a bull.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The organisers of South Africa's first auction of Ankole cattle said they were thrilled by the "astronomical" prices achieved – with some recognisable faces in attendance.

Of the more than R10 million in cattle sold at the National Ankole Auction on Friday, a quarter by value came from the herd of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He is the biggest breeder of the majestic cattle in South Africa, from his Ntaba Nyoni Estates in eastern Mpumalanga.

On the buying side was business mogul Patrice Motsepe – who set the tone by arriving in a helicopter.

Motsepe currently has a complicated relationship with some other farmers in South Africa.

Take a look inside the auction

During remarks, Ramaphosa described the "incredible scientific innovation" that allowed the breed to be established in South Africa.



Disease control measures would not allow the import of animals from Uganda, where Ramaphosa encountered Ankole when he met the country's President Yoweri Museveni in 2004. Ramaphosa imported embryos instead.

Ramaphosa cast an eye over some young cows...

... and checked out the horns on a young bull named Kovu.

Kovu sold for R240,000.

Ramaphosa was not the only high-profile guest. Patrice Motsepe arrived at the auction by helicopter....

... and spent more than R1 million.

Meanwhile, the podium featured former Springbok and Blue Bulls rugby player Victor Matfield.

Matfield watched for bids, alongside auctioneer Brandon Leer.

The sale included such impressive specimens as Jupiter, which sold for R700,000.

Several cows and bulls sold for well under R100,000 each. At the other end of the spectrum, the full-bodied bull Sebastiaan sold for R300,000.





Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.