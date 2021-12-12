TAKE A LOOK | The ultra wealthy are ditching traditional private jets to buy airliners instead
- Airbus and Boeing are selling their planes to ultra-high-net-worth individuals in addition to airlines.
- In 25 years of operation, Boeing has sold 250 of its Boeing Business Jets to the likes of royal families and wealthy individuals.
- Airliners offer greater living space than traditional private jets that allow for extra amenities including king-size beds and multiple showers.
If owning a private jet is a sign of wealth, owning an airliner is a sign of unimaginable wealth.
Wealthy travellers have been buying up private aircraft throughout the Covid-19 pandemic in a mass exodus away from commercial aviation. The focus for many has become health safety when traveling.
But while first-time buyers have largely sought entry-level aircraft, some ultra-high-net-worth individuals are upgrading to airliners-turned-private jets.
Both Boeing and Airbus have seen new interest for their business aircraft since the easing of travel restrictions as the wealthy loosen the purse strings on their personal travel budgets.
Boeing has sold 250 business aircraft in the past 25 years, with customers ranging from the Dutch royal family to Tony Robbins.
Boeing and Airbus showed off two of their leading business aircraft at Dubai Airshow 2021. Take a look inside the Airbus ACJ320neo and Boeing Business Jet 737.
Stepping onboard the Boeing jet, a small galley and bar welcome guests onboard with the "BBJ" logo on full display.
A short hallway leads the way towards the passenger compartment that takes up most of the space on the plane.
Side rooms along the hallway are dedicated to the crew, including a rest area with two bunks.
The forward living area is where most of the seats on the aircraft with room for around seven passengers.
On one side, a pair of club seats offer near-endless legroom. This section is typically favored by the principal flyer during takeoff and landing.
The other side offers a mix of club seats and a couch for a more informal setting.
Seven seats on a Boeing Business Jet takes up noticeably less overall space than it does on a smaller private jet, which is one of the selling features of the aircraft.
"When we bring someone who operates or has flown on some of those smaller business jets, I think they're just instantaneously mesmerized by the space on this aircraft," JD Detwiler, president of Boeing Business Jets, said at a press conference onboard the aircraft. "There's really no comparison. The comfort level you can attain here is unparalleled."
A conference and dining area follows with four seats around a large wooden table.
It's here that passengers can share meals or even hold business meetings. The Boeing aircraft is actually in the Boeing Company's fleet and flies members of the company's executive board and board of directors.
The remaining compartments are intended for the principal passenger and feature more private living and working areas.
A small enclave can act as an office, complete with a desk, club seat, and three-person divan. A closeable door ensures that this compartment's occupants can be entirely separated from the rest of the plane if need be.
At night, the office can transform into a bedroom for a passenger as the divan can be used as a bed.
But the principal flyer has their own bedroom, complete with a queen-size bed.
Attached to the bedroom is an ensuite bathroom featuring a full sink and vanity with plenty of space to manoeuvre, unlike in a typical airplane lavatory.
Another staple of the airliner-turned-private-jet is the shower. Purpose-built private jets can also feature showers but it once again comes down to space, and also water capacity.
This Boeing aircraft features two showers, one in each passenger bathroom, in a testament to how much space is available to owners.
Both of the glass-encased showers have waterfall heads with separate wands, just as one might have at home or in a luxury hotel room.
A flying penthouse also wouldn't be complete with a closet, and one can be found in the master bedroom.
Massive entertainment screens can also play movies, be used for presentations, or just show a map of the aircraft's route, among other features.
A screen also hangs over the conference room table, making it ideal for business meetings and presentations.
The 737 is the smallest aircraft in the Boeing Business Jet lineup and the brand's most popular aircraft. Around 200 have been sold in the program's history.
The BBJ 1, based on the 737-700 airliner, boasts a range of more than 6,000 nautical miles and a flying time of around 14 hours.
The Airbus aircraft is alternatively a charter aircraft operated by UK-based firm Acropolis Aviation and offers a vastly different configuration. It's based on the Airbus A320neo airliner that's also slightly larger than the BBJ 737 and features more fuel-efficient engines that contribute to a longer range.
A large oval foyer greets ACJ320neo passengers, with the front quarter of the aircraft similarly dedicated to flight crew workspaces.
Behind the wood laminate walls are where flight attendants will work and sleep.
The main galley is hidden from view and is where flight attendants will craft the meals and drinks for the flight, as well as perform other flight duties.
And just opposite the galley is the crew rest area, featuring two bunks for the flight crew to sleep on longer flights.
The living compartments are arranged in an open floor plan in which a passenger can see straight through to the very last room when all the doors are open.
A total of 19 passengers can fly on this aircraft, accompanied by six crewmembers.
Just like on the Boeing aircraft, the forward compartment offers two types of seating. On one side is a pair of club chairs offering bounds of legroom.
And on the other side, a mix of club chairs and a three-person divan can be found.
And also like the Boeing jet, the dining and conference area can be found directly behind the forward compartment. That's where the differences end, however.
A total of six seats can be found surrounding two tables divided by the aisle. Though, a leaf can connect the two to make one big table.
And for a more informal retreat, a pair of club chairs can also be found in the section.
The final seating area is nearly identical with a pair of club chairs on one side and a mix of club chairs and a divan on the other. It's a typical charter configuration that values more seats over more private spaces.
But the very last living space is a private bedroom with a king-size bed.
Since the ACJ320neo is capable of flying 6,750 nautical miles — or more than 15 hours — that makes the bedroom all the more important.
There's no private office on this Airbus but a makeup table can very easily double for a desk in the bedroom.
Attached to the bedroom is an ensuite bathroom complete with its own walk-in shower.
Only one shower was installed on this aircraft as opposed to the two on the Boeing. But that's purely a matter of owner preference.
Buying an aircraft can be a lot like buying a car in that each has its own strengths that owners take into account when choosing between Airbus and Boeing. "If you really want comfort and modernity, you go with Airbus; If you really want range, you go with Boeing," Andrea Zanetto, chief executive officer of Comlux Aviation, told Insider in Dubai.
Boeing offers greater range capabilities with its aircraft with a more "classic" design while Airbus is known for modernity and size, Zanetto said.
But deciding between the two aircraft manufacturers usually comes down to personal preference. Just like airline passengers prefer some types of aircraft over others for no particular reason, private jet owners can be the same.
"It comes down to 'I like Boeing' or 'I like Airbus,'" Zanetto said. North Americans might prefer Boeing while Europeans might prefer Airbus.
As airlines know, both aircraft offer comparable operating costs with "minor differences" between the two, according to Zanetto.
Both the Airbus and Boeing private aircraft aren't intended to seat hundreds of passengers, as their airline-bound counterparts are. Rather, each seat fewer than 30 passengers in total.
There are no middle seats or even rows of any kind. Some corporate aircraft will have a passenger compartment intended to seat support staff but not these jets.
And while both aircraft only seat a few more people than a typical Gulfstream, Bombardier, or Dassault Aviation jet, owners are paying for a better experience rather than more seats.
"Twelve people here is a different experience [than a normal private jet], it's a home environment," Zanetto said.
