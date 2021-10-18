The American town of Greensburg, Indiana hopes to expand its population by offering a "Grandparents on Demand" service.

The city is also offering new residents the equivalent of R100,000 in cash and gift cards to offset moving costs.

The town is one of many in the US hoping to lure remote workers since the pandemic started.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Small cities across the United States are trying to lure remote workers and Greensburg, Indiana believes Midwestern hospitality could do the trick.

The less than 26-square-kilometre town in Decatur County in is offering to pay people $5,000 to live in the town, as well as about $2,000 worth in gift cards to local businesses – a combined value equivalent to around R100,000 – and a yearlong membership to the local co-working space.

The town, which is home to a population of about 12,000, plans to help remote workers with childcare through the "Grandparents on Demand" program. The service will pair new citizens with local senior citizens who will baby sit and act as a stand-in at students' Grandparent's Day free of charge.

Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh told Fox 59 that the town hopes to show people from bigger American cities like New York and San Francisco the benefits of a Midwestern lifestyle. Marsh says Greensburg has a strong sense of community and hopes to bring remote workers into the community through helping out with childcare, as well as open invitations to home-cooked meals at neighbourhood homes.

"I am willing to be a grandma to anyone's child who needs that person in their life," Tami Wenning, the executive director for the Decatur County Community Foundation, told the local news channel. "Our community is just really warm and welcoming to people and I just want people to come here and feel good about the choice that they made."

The incentives apply to anyone who relocates to the city within the next six to 12 months. The individuals must also work a remote position or be self-employed outside of the city.

Greensburg is one of many locations in the US looking to capitalise on the work-from-home boom since the pandemic started. Earlier this month, Insider rounded up 19 American states, cities, and towns that were willing to pay people to move there from Tulsa, Oklahoma to Tucson, Arizona.

While many US tech workers used remote work as an opportunity to ditch expensive cities at the beginning of the pandemic, in August Insider reported that many Silicon Valley and Wall Street workers are returning to big cities, as companies bring people back in-person work for at least a couple days a week.