6 Indian hospitals have run out of oxygen as the country faces a record-breaking Covid-19 surge
- There is a shortage of medical oxygen in hospitals in northern India.
- Covid-19 cases are surging at record-breaking numbers in India.
- A lack of oxygen means hospitals can't help treat people who are severely ill from the virus.
Six hospitals in Delhi have run out of liquid medical oxygen as hospitals across northern India face shortages amid a coronavirus surge.
In a letter seen by The Hindu, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to intervene and help get oxygen to hospitals that have run out.
He said Delhi was not getting its full quota of oxygen from a facility in Haryana, and it's causing massive shortages.
A lack of oxygen means hospitals can't help treat people who are severely ill with Covid-19.
India on Thursday reported more than 314,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the most ever recorded by a single country.
