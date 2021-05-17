Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall in western India on Monday.

Its rains have already killed six people and more than 150,000 have been moved to shelters.

India's Meteorological Department called it an "extremely severe cyclonic storm."

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall in India later on Monday, having already killed six people in the coronavirus-ravaged country.

India's Meteorological Department called the storm an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" in a Monday bulletin, and said that it was likely to make landfall in the western state of Gujarat on Monday night.

It's expected to then have maximum sustained wind speeds of between 155 and 165 kilometres per hour.

At 1130 hours IST, Tauktae lay about 145 km west of Mumbai and 180 km south-southeast of Diu. To cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva, east of Diu tonight (2000-2300 hrs IST). pic.twitter.com/sKsmwcNMor — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021

It has already caused devastation.

The BBC reported that at least six people have been killed in rains from the storm and more than 150,000 people have been moved to shelters.

The country is continuing to battle a coronavirus surge that has broken global records and overwhelmed the country's healthcare system.