In my travels beyond SA I’ve had a shattered leg and organ failure – dengue fever is worse

Samantha Reinders is a South African photojournalist who works around the world.

She has had a bad run with exotic diseases and injuries but says dengue fever is the worst thing she’s ever experienced.

This will not stop her from travelling, and she is definitely going back to Nepal – just not in rainy season.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with South African photojournalist Samantha Reinders. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I went to Kathmandu for the first time 21 years ago. Since then, it has become like a second home to me. This last visit was the first time I’ve been back since the start of the Covid pandemic, so I went for two months.

I didn't think much about dengue, and the mosquitos there are in stealth mode

I’ve been going there for more than 20 years but I have never been there at this time of the year. I usually go when it is colder, and this was very different from what I am used to. It was very muggy, but there was less rain than I expected.

Dengue was not something I thought of there. I saw more mosquitos on my couch in the Karoo in one night than I saw in Kathmandu in two months. We are very mozzie aware in South Africa because our mozzies are annoying. In Kathmandu they were more stealthy, not obnoxious like ours.

It was easy to not take dengue seriously. But then, on the 1st of September, it became the talk of the town and people got ill. Quickly, hand-made signs appeared in my neighbourhood, Patan. They were all in Nepali, but had DENGUE written in crayon in big letters on top. Later on, more organised notices appeared with cartoons depicting the symptoms.

Within a week of getting home I got ill with crazy fever and next-level eye pain

Then my tea shop closed because the owner was ill. Lots of places closed for a week. People were staying home.

And then I thought I had it. I felt fluey. But it was definitely not it. It was definitely not the same. So I thought I’d left unscathed.

Five or six days after I got home, I got ill.

I had a crazy fever. Every single joint and muscle ached. The worst was the eye pain, and that was also the last to go. I had a headache right in the front of my head behind the eyes. And I was exhausted.

I felt like death for almost a week, then medium-death for ten more days

There wasn’t a part of my body that did not hurt. It was just one giant ache. I felt like death for five or six days, and then like medium-death for the next ten.

I picked up E. coli, in India, I think. And I shattered my leg on Marion Island. E. coli was bad, the leg was a disaster. But dengue was worse. (I’ve also had malaria and tick bite fever but that was at home.)



There is nothing you can do with dengue; you can only treat the symptoms. And of course, this one is not cheap. The tests, including for Covid to rule that out, cost about R10,000 and I am out of medical aid saving so had to cough up.

But it won't stop me going back...

I’ve had a really bad run with exotic shit and I am so over it. But I will always go back. This won’t stop me from going back to Kathmandu. Maybe just not at this time of the year. Countries have tourist seasons for a reason and season in Kathmandu starts in October.

I’m flying off again next week. This time to the US, Bangladesh and Cambodia.