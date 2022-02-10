The IDC has said that Mara Phones, which is on auction just two years after it received significant support from government, could not meet targets due to Covid-19 related disruptions.

The IDC, with other lenders, mandated its sale, citing that it would not be injecting further funds into the business.

Total funding for the project reached more than R420 million with the promise of creating 450 jobs over five years.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which heavily funded South Africa's first smartphone factory, said it decided to pull the plug on Mara Phones because it did not meet production targets after the Covid-19 pandemic affected the business.

The smartphone manufacturing facility was launched in 2019 at the Dube Trade Port in Durban, with much fanfare. It was lauded for putting South Africa on the map to be a tech industry leader.

But, just two years after the launch, the facility has shut down and will be sold to the highest bidder through a sale mandated by the IDC and Standard Bank, which also contributed to funding the venture.

In a statement released by the IDC it said production was disrupted when the coronavirus surfaced in South Africa.

"Production at the KwaZulu-Natal facility commenced during October 2019 but was disrupted in early 2020 owing to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic and the hard lockdown. Consequently, the production volumes were impacted and were below target," the IDC said.

The facility ceased operations in July 2021.

"Regrettably, the IDC has established that in the absence of further capitalisation of Mara Phones, there is no case to be made to inject further debt funding into the company. Notwithstanding this, the IDC is exploring other options given its developmental mandate and other options that interested parties may offer," the IDC said.

Total funding for the project, which amounted to R429 million, was intended to create 450 jobs over a period five years stood, the IDC said.

The IDC acted as the senior lender in the venture and approved total facilities worth R238 million, it said.

Despite Mara Phones' CEO pledging to inject R1.5 billion into the project, its shareholders could not raise their full contribution, the IDC said in the statement.

At the launch, the company said it had spent roughly half of that planned capital to set up the factory.

"As such, the shortfall was provided by another local financial lender," the IDC said.

"Despite the quality of its products, Mara Phones struggled to penetrate the South African market in which other global brands and other lower-cost smartphone competitors are firmly entrenched," it said.

