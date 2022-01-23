"Hype House", released by Netflix on Friday 7 January, is a reality show following a group of Gen-Z TikTok creators living and creating content together.

The show was filmed mainly in the group mansion in Moorpark, California, where they all live together as part of a content collective known as the Hype House.

The 1 049 square meter mansion is situated within a gated community and spans 8 hectares of land in total, according to The Cinemaholic.

In the show's trailer, Hype House member Nikita Dragun describes the set-up, saying, "Imagine a fraternity filled with people that have millions of followers and dollars. And, like, a ringlight."

In the show's first episode, founding member and Hype House manager Thomas Petrou said the mansion is worth R 77 million ($ 5 million), which is paid for through lucrative brand deals promoted on the group's social media accounts.

Here's everything we know about the luxury home of some of TikTok's biggest stars.