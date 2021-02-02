England has launched mass testing of 80,000 inhabitants in eight districts in an attempt to find those infected with the Covid-19 variant that was first identified in South Africa.

England has now identified 105 cases of the variant within its borders.

A small number had no contact with everyone from South Africa, meaning that the variant has already been spreading through communities.

For more articles, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.



With some 105 confirmed instances of people the South African Covid-19 variant, England launched mass testing of people in eight districts to find out how many more people may carry the variant.

A small number of the more than 100 patients had no link to anyone who travelled to South Africa, meaning that the variant has been spreading through the communities.

Some 80,000 residents in parts of Surrey, the south-west of London, Kent, Walsall, Southport and Hertfordshire have now been urged to take Covid-19 tests – even if they are not symptomatic. Health officials are going door to door to provide inhabitants with testing kits, and mobile testing stations have been set up in the areas. Officials are trying to ascertain how many people have unknowingly been infected with the South African variant.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a press conference on Monday that it is “vital” to stop transmission of the variant. “I strongly urge everyone in these areas to get tested, whether you have symptoms or not.” People in the districts have been asked not to have social contact with others.

The 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in South Africa appears to be about 50% more contagious than the original.

However, the more concerning aspect of the variant’s mutation is its ability to partially evade the defences vaccines build in our bodies' immune systems.

While the efficacy of most vaccines still needs to be confirmed on the South African variant, as an example, trials of the Novavax vaccine show it was 89% effective in the UK at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 – while only 49% effective in South Africa (presumably due to the variant). Among people who are HIV negative, it was 60% effective.

Cases of the South Africa variant have been found in Ealing, west London; Tottenham, north London; Mitcham, south London; Walsall, in the West Midlands; Broxbourne in the east of England; an area near Maidstone in Kent; Woking, south-west of London; and an area near Preston, northwest England, Bloomberg reported.

The UK banned all flights from South Africa on 24 December.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.