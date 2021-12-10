The National Consumer Commission has named Howe instant noodles as the brand it suspects is linked to the deaths of at least three children.

The commission says it has a "reasonable suspicion" the company behind the noodles, Grandisync, sold unsafe goods.

Here's what we know so far about Howe, Grandisync, and its historic links to free diapers.

The National Consumer Commission on Thursday named Howe instant noodles as the brand linked to the suspicious deaths of at least three children.

The three, aged 11, 7, and six months, died on their way to a clinic in the Eastern Cape in early November after eating noodles and, not long after, complaining of nausea and stomach cramps.

Later in the month, siblings aged nine and 13 died in Mpumalanga within an hour of one another, and police said the only link they could find was the pack of noodles the pair had shared that morning.

The Consumer Commission said it had launched an investigation "into the conduct of Grandisync CC, the supplier of Howe Instant Noodles based in Uitenhage", after the Eastern Cape deaths.

"[B]ased on the information provided to the Commission by other regulators and the supplier, the NCC has reasonable suspicion to believe that Grandisync CC supplied unsafe goods or goods that posed a potential risk to the public", said the watchdog in a statement.



The national department of health has been investigating several instances of suspected food poisoning since mid-November, but has not released the details of the products involved.

Here's what we know about Howe Instant Noodles, and Grandisync, the company behind it, so far.

Howe noodles are supposedly manufactured in South Africa, with simple ingredients

The Howe noodles are labelled as a "product of South Africa", and punted as a quality product.

"An easy to prepare a meal which is locally manufactured to the highest standards using only the best-sourced ingredients," reads one of its previous marketing descriptions.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

