She started baking at night during lockdown. Now this vegan baker supplies 40 Checkers stores.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Heidi Dempers started her own baking business to make ends meet after her salary in the tourism industry was cut.

She would bake confectionaries at night after work and on weekends, supplying them to a butchery in Centurion.

After realising that there was a gap in the vegan market, she jumped in to fill it.

Today, her business Yum Bakes supplies more than 19 kinds of vegan treats to more than 40 Checkers stores in Johannesburg.

She makes vegan rusks, fudge, peppermint tart, malva pudding, lamingtons, chocolate cheesecakes, cupcakes, and more.

“In April 2019, I realised from a tourism perspective that we are in trouble as our salaries were being cut,” said Dempers. “I told my husband that we’ll have to find another source of income because the money was not enough. We had a bond to pay and kids to feed.”

The 47-year-old mother of two approached a butchery in Centurion, and enticed the owner with the idea of supplying them with home-baked goods. They were keen.

With her husband's help, she fulfilled the orders and later started Yum Baker, an online business delivering baked goods around her neighbourhood.

Dempers didn’t start her business with vegan-friendly bakes, but she soon realised there was a gap in the market for vegan sweet treats, especially typical local favourites.

“I had a coffee with vegan friends one night and asked what they missed from a vegan perspective, and they said one of the things they really miss is fudge, and that contains animal by-products,” Dempers told Business Insider South Africa.

The baker spent her nights after work, when her kids went to bed at 19:00, and weekends trying to make vegan-friendly fudge. After cracking the code, Dempers invited her friends over to find out what they thought of the final product.

“It worked, and soon our little online shop was busy. The next thing I had like 15 vegan items available,” said Dempers.

Some of the treats that Yum Baker creates are vegan rusks, fudge, peppermint tart, malva pudding, and lamingtons, among others – mostly adapted from her grandmother’s recipes and transformed into vegan treats.

According to Dempers, the ingredients a vegan baker needs to swap out most often are butter, milk and eggs.

“When I started baking, I made my own plant-based butter with plant-based milk. I had to go study up the substitute for eggs. What was great was that when I started during Covid, I had the time to sit down and experiment, get the recipes right and still give it that home-made taste,” Dempers told Business Insider.

The enthusiastic baker then started looking into which retailers she could supply her products to, and Checkers was one of the first targets on the list.

Fast forward to April 2021. The retailer responded, and she started supplying her first Checker store from her kitchen in Northriding.

In just over a year, Yum Baker expanded its range from 15 to 19 product lines and now delivers to more than 40 Checkers stores in Johannesburg. Dempers plans to supply 10 more by the end of 2022.

“For me, the opportunity to give a vegan version of what we grew up with at home to customers in the shop is very close to my heart,” Dempers said. “If you told me three years ago that this is where I would be today, I would have said there is no way. But I’ll keep on doing this, and we’ll see what the future brings.”



