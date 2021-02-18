South Africans can now see how many Covid-19 cases have been recorded in their neighbourhoods, via a digital dashboard developed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Ward-level data includes a detailed breakdown on infections by age, and the split between male and female.

In addition to informing the public of the situation on their doorstep, this data can be used to pre-empt surges and inform preventative strategies.

South Africans can now see how many Covid-19 cases have been recorded in their neighbourhoods via a digital dashboard developed by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The interactive map is being used to track Covid-19 cases in suburbs and neighbourhoods. The real-time data reaches from provincial summaries right down to cases registered in municipal wards, with statistics relative to age and gender.

With winter looming – and South Africa rushing to revise its vaccine programme after earlier setbacks – the government and various organisations have stressed the importance of accurate testing and tracking measures.

The NCID issues daily surveillance reports, and also tracks the coronavirus’ impact on regional healthcare resources. The institute’s digital dashboard has now been updated to include an interactive map which tracks both cumulative and new Covid-19 cases broken down by province, district, sub-district, and ward.

The map also allows users to identify health department facilities and schools listed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The data is further broken down into nine age groups – from one to ten years-old, up to persons over the age of 81 – and compares cases recorded in males and females. The map is colour-graded according to the total number of cumulative cases – ranging from light purple, representing between 15 and 50 cases on a ward level, to dark purple, indicating between 1,000 and 5,000 registered cases.

Using Gauteng as an example and looking at data relative to Ward 91 in Johannesburg’s E subdistrict – which includes most of Sandton – the NCID map shows that 819 total cases have been recorded, with three of those registered in the past 24 hours.

It also shows that the largest portion of these registered cases – roughly 25% – are attributed to people in the 31 to 40-year-old age group. Females account for more than half of these cases.

This specific data set aligns with the national overview, with the age group referenced accounting for 23% of the roughly 1.5 million total registered cases and females accounting for 57% of the national cumulative caseload.

The NICD hopes the dashboard can help identify trends in specific wards to inform heightened testing programmes and even tighter district-based lockdown measures, if necessary.

