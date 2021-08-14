Farming rabbits for their meat (or wool, or fur) is attractive for their unfussy eating, high-quality protein, and the low amounts of space required.

Rabbits are slaughtered at between 2 kg to 2.5kg and each raw unit costs between R55 to R150.

But you shouldn't start too small, one expert advises.

For R60,000, a startup farmer can get 40 rabbits, 12 cages, feeders, waste pans, and training.

Rabbits can be kept in a small space, are not expensive to keep, aren't too fussy about what they eat, produce high-quality and low-calorie protein, and demand is healthy. That combination has made it a go-to for first-time farmers.

According to Daisy Moleko, founder and CEO of rabbit farming company MPBizRabbitry Model, starting a basic rabbit farm will cost you about R60,000.

That includes 40 rabbits, a mixture of adults and kits, 12 cages, feeders, waste pans, and PVC water pipes, as well as training.

Those who want to set up their own infrastructure can opt for a R20,000 package of rabbits and training – but they may need to be quick on building out their cages and feeders.

“The problem with rabbits is that they grow fast," said Moleko. "We normally advise not to start small but to do so in a farm where they can be able to expand and grow.

“If you start with 40 rabbits, you will have about 200 rabbits in six months’ time,” she said.

After mating with a buck, the gestation period of one doe is about 31 days. It will then give birth to between six to 12 kits, which will breastfeed for at least a month before being weaned.

The rabbits wean for about a month, and are ready for slaughter when they reach the desired weight of between 2kg to 2.5kg..

“It’s not expensive to feed a rabbit. Unlike chickens and other livestock, you give them one feed,” said Moleko. “You will spend less than R2,000 on feed for 40 rabbits.”

Rabbit kits generally all survive to the point of slaughter, but the environment needs to be conducive.

“In most cases they all survive but rabbits develop cannibalism where they eat babies if there is inadequate feed. I should also mention that the environment should be conducive for the kits, ie warm enough for them," said Moleko.

To have an adequate environment for rabbits to grow, a new rabbit farm will need land with a minimum of 35 square meter space, a standing structure, shed for feed, water tanks or borehole, and electricity.

Other essentials for a rabbit farm include a measuring scale, thermometer, heating bulbs, and shade netting.

Regulations

Housing

According to the department of agriculture, forestry and fisheries, in terms of housing, individual cages for rabbits should be 80 x 60 x 60 cm high. It should have a wire mesh floor with holes large enough for the droppings to fall through, but not large enough for feet to get stuck.

Cages should not have a ground floor since rabbits can dig a way out.

Feeding

A rabbit's diet can include lucerne, grass, green maize leaves, carrots, turnips, cabbage (not too much) and lettuce. Do not feed cabbage to the female while she is in milk as it can lower milk production.

They also enjoy food such as maize meal, porridge, bread, samp, weeds and leaves of fruit trees.

Do not feed rabbits greens that have become heated, food that has been sprayed with pesticides, spoiled food or mouldy hay.

Clean water should always be available. Never leave them without water.

Breeding stock

Make sure that you buy healthy rabbits with bright eyes, dry noses and clean ears and feet.

The rabbit’s fur should be smooth and clean and its teeth in line.

Do not buy a mature female because you cannot always know how old she is. She might, for instance, have reached the end of her productive life and will be of no use.

Long toenails indicate that the rabbit is older.

Buy breeding stock when they are about 6 months old.

