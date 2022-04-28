How to get a free test of drinking water sample in KZN, with results in a week

WearCheck based in Westville KwaZulu-Natal is offering residents and companies affected by the recent floods access to free water sample testing.

A water analysis can take roughly 5-7 days.

Free testing will be offered until mid-July to those in areas affected by the floods.

Free water testing for KZN residents and companies affected by the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal is being provided by WearCheck.

Moses Lelaka, head of WearChecks’s water testing division says he is deeply concerned about the possible contamination of water that people are currently drinking which could lead to disease and even death if consumed.

The condition monitoring specialist based in Westville charges roughly R2,400 per analysis. The free services will be available until mid-July.

The water testing is to help residents determine whether the water they are drinking is safe to drink or utilise in their households.

The company hopes that in the next three months water distribution would have been sorted, but should it not be, they will reassess the situation and determine further if the water testing services are required.

“We are extending a sincere offer to help the affected communities around Durban, which stretch from Pietermaritzburg to the West, Tongaat to the North and Scottburgh to the South,” added Lelaka.

This is how you can get your water tested…

1. You’ll need a sterile or clean well-sealed container that can hold 1 litre of water. Should you require sampling containers, contact their office and an arrangement for collection can be organised.

2. Fill your container with 1 litre of water. WearCheck needs only 1 litre per sample to conduct an analysis of your water. They recommend one sample per site from the main distribution used.

3. Samples can be dropped off at their laboratory during office hours at No. 4 The Terrace, Westway Office Park, Westville.

4. Your water will undergo SANS 241 testing for drinking water safety.

5. Expect results in 5-7 days.

For more information on the free water testing contact WearCheck +27 31 700 5460.

