How SA's fuel price now compares to other African countries – and the rest of the world

South Africa's petrol price is lower than the global average.

And it's about average for Southern Africa, too.

We're still far off the world's priciest petrol - and even far from the most expensive in Africa.

Which admittedly is cold comfort, given we're now paying R10 a litre more than we did in 2013.

Here's how South Africa's petrol price compares to our neighbours, Africa, and the priciest countries abroad.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

South Africa's fuel price is painfully high and unlikely to drop significantly anytime soon.

Considering that ten years ago unleaded petrol cost just R11.88 a litre, the current price of R21.38 is hard to celebrate.

But as steep as our current petrol price feels, according to a database of global fuel prices it's a little below what most people pay. The average price of petrol worldwide is currently R23.34 per litre, R2 more than South Africa's current price.





The average global petrol price only tells a small part of the story, though. Fuel comes at a drastic premium - or steep discount - in many parts of the world.

According to Global Petrol Prices, in Hong Kong, you'll pay R52.64 per litre of petrol, which is by some margin the most expensive fuel price in the world. Countries next in line, like Iceland, Norway, Monaco, and Denmark, all charge about R40 a litre.

These astronomical prices, mainly in regions where public transport is a viable and affordable alternative, increase the upper averages. But those that charge less than R10 a litre, like Venezuela, Libya, Iran, Angola, Algeria, Kuwait and Egypt, do much the same on the other end of the scale. At last count, there were at least 14 countries in this exclusive cheap-petrol club.

It's also quite unfair to compare petrol prices around the world. Many governments heavily subsidise fuel, and oil-rich countries have a massive cheap fuel advantage.

But comparing South Africa's fuel cost, where about one-third of the pump price goes to taxes, to countries in similar situations to ours is intriguing - if only partially academic.

South Africa's petrol price is, for example, not particularly competitive compared to many other African countries.

Cheapest petrol in Africa



But it's about average compared to our neighbours. Botswana and Namibia are currently up to R3 a litre cheaper than South Africa, but Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Zambia are about R3 more.



Petrol price in neighbouring countries

Things could be worse, too. At least two African countries are above R30 per litre, with several not far behind.



Priciest petrol in Africa



And compared to the rest of the world, although an unfair comparison, we're still sitting fairly comfortably at R21.38 - scarily with some room for the local price to move upwards.



Priciest petrol in the world



