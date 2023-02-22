How much sugar is in local fizzy drinks – with one can packing in 14 teaspoons

Product review

The fizzy drink with the most sugar in SA has about ten teaspoons in a single serving – and it's not a cola, sports or energy drink.

Most mainstream sodas have substituted sugar for artificial sweeteners to keep them below sugar tax penalties.

But many premium drinks, like private-label sodas, energy drinks, tonic waters, and alcohol substitutes, are as sweet as ever.

We found at least eleven fizzy drinks with more than eight teaspoons of sugar in a single 300ml serving.

And one energy drink that has 14 teaspoons in its smallest can.

Here's how sugar content in 47 SA fizzy drinks compares.

South Africa has a love affair with fizzy drinks, and despite tough economic times, their limited nutritional value, and the introduction of a sugar tax, they continue to sell well.

According to Euromonitor International, the total volume growth of soft drinks was set to be higher in 2022 than the previous year. And the research suggests that rather than forgo soft drinks altogether, struggling shoppers are instead turning to cheaper supermarket private-label alternatives.

The sugar tax means that many mainstream sodas in South Africa now have less sugar and more artificial sweeteners. But supermarkets still stock a staggering number of original and private label options across a spectrum of sugar quantities – which is unsurprising, given revenue in the South African soft drinks segment could total nearly R60 billion in 2023.





The sugar tax brought big changes



South Africa's sugar tax, which in part was mooted as a way to reduce the consumption of sugary sodas, has upended how fizzy drink companies produce their products.

The South African government instated a threshold of four grams of sugar. This means the first four grams of sugar per 100ml of soda doesn't attract any tax.

This tax is likely to increase - and it's a move that has both detractors and supporters.

But the impact on the makeup of drinks available in South Africa is clear.

Most manufacturers have cut the sugar content of most of their beverages to at or just below this level, introduced low or no sugar variations, and in some instances increased the presence of artificial sweeteners (which early research suggests is also problematic).

After the initial sugar threshold, fizzy drink makers pay 2.21c per gram. This could, in theory, increase the price of a typical sugary soft drink by several cents a can or bottle, which complicates matters for entry-level sodas.

It's also why many premium beverages, like pricey sports and energy drinks, fancy private label mixers, and a few alcohol alternatives, have essentially left their sugar quantity unchanged.

How we checked and analysed sugary drinks



Business Insider South Africa looked at the nutritional information of more than 40 fizzy sodas, soft drinks, mixers, and alcohol alternatives, examining many of South Africa's most popular variants.

Among the drinks we checked, we found most mainstream brands had reduced their sugar content to at or below the threshold, or introduced some "low kilojoule" or no-sugar alternatives.

We also found some discrepancies between posted nutritional levels, what we saw in stores, and what manufacturers claim on their websites. When in doubt, we used official information published on manufacturers' websites, where available.

We also decided to make matters slightly easier to interpret in a real-world scenario. Given that no one is likely to drink just 100ml of soft drink, we assumed an average serving of 300ml.

And to help visualise grams of sugar per millilitre, we included a conversion of this into an average number of teaspoons, following the generally accepted standard that one teaspoon holds about 4g of sugar.

The sugariest drinks in South Africa

Of the drinks checked, Business Insider SA found those with the highest sugar content tend towards the premium market.



Many of these are private-label products sold by Woolworths. Although, to their credit, Woolworths is the only mainstream retailer that consistently posts nutritional information about its products online, they still sell a vast range of custom-branded products with high sugar content in this category.

The drink we found with the highest sugar content in South Africa is Woolworths Rosé Sparkling Grape Juice. It has 13.6 grams of sugar per 100ml. This means a single 750ml bottle of this juice has 102 grams of sugar - roughly 26 teaspoons, or half a cup.

Woolworths Passionade follows closely, with 3.35 teaspoons of sugar per 100ml - or 9 teaspoons per 275ml bottle.

Grapetiser, both red and white, is not far behind - each has 3.13 teaspoons of sugar per 100ml, or 8.5 teaspoons, in their single-serving small bottles.

Several Woolworths brand sodas follow with between 12.3 and 11.4 grams of sugar per 100ml, before the energy drinks and Coke appear.

Red Bull has 11g of sugar per 100ml - meaning a standard 250ml can has just under 7 teaspoons of sugar. If you drink their larger 500ml can, you'll get just under 14 spoons.

Red Bull attempts to diffuse this on their website with the line: "This is the same amount of sugars as in 100 ml of orange or apple juice." Which, although a curious comparison, is also mostly true, Business Insider SA previously found.

Monster Energy Original has the same sugar quantity per 100ml as Red Bull - but its single cans start at 500ml. This means one can of Monster Original Flavour packs in 55g of sugar, or just under 14 teaspoons.

Energy drink Score is similar to Monster - its standard 500ml can means a single serving dishes up to under eight teaspoons of sugar.

And to go with both Monster Energy and Score are the highest levels of sodium we found in a single serving. One can of Monster Energy has 385g of sodium, and one can of Score has 435mg.

Coke Original wasn't far behind. Although the Coca-Cola company has introduced several low or no-sugar equivalents of this and several other drinks in its stable, original Coke still has 10.6g of sugar per 100ml, or about 8 teaspoons per 300ml can.

Many other fizzy drink products are seemingly unconcerned by sugar tax restrictions.

Most private-label colas and sparkling drinks we checked hover around the 10g per 100ml.

And tonic water across most brands are consistently high in sugar - all brands we checked had more sugar per 100ml than sports drinks like Powerade and Energade.

Here's how much sugar we found in 47 popular fizzy drinks:

