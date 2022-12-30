Here's how much Donald Trump made in 2015 to 2020, according to just-released tax returns

- The US House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee released Donald Trump's tax returns to the public on Friday.
- The documents reveal details of the former US president's personal finances from 2015 to 2020.
- They also include how much Trump told the American Internal Revenue Research he made each year.
- For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.
The US House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee has released former American President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public, revealing details of his personal finances while in office.
Significantly, the documents released on Friday show much he and former first lady Melanie Trump told the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) they made on their jointly-filed personal tax returns from 2015 to 2020.
The documents reveal a precipitous decline in their income after Trump took off in 2016.
Here's how much total personal income the two made each year, according to the documents:
- 2015: $31,736,841
- 2016: $32,190,169
- 2017: $12,819,400
- 2018: $24,395,093
- 2019: $4,443,503
- 2020: $4,694,058
Prior to 2016, it was customary for American presidential candidates to release their tax returns, allowing voters and media to assess a candidate's possible conflicts of interest and, of course, how much in taxes they actually end up paying.
Trump himself promised to do the same before he was elected. "It'll be released," he said six years ago.
But Trump never did that.
According to reporting by The New York Times's Maggie Haberman, the former president manufactured an excuse with the specific intent of not fulfilling that promise: that he is facing an IRS audit. However, he didn't release returns even for those years not under IRS review and fought Democratic Party attempts to compel their disclosure, culminating in a November 2022 ruling by the US Supreme Court that rejected his effort to block the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining them.
Despite Trump's efforts through the years, some of his previous tax returns had already been made public. In 2021, The New York Times obtained more than two decades' worth of tax returns for Trump and his businesses, revealing that the former president had not paid any federal income taxes on at least 11 occasions.
Friday's tax records included the years that Trump was president. They are available in Attachment E on the House Ways & Means Committee website.