Here's how much Donald Trump made in 2015 to 2020, according to just-released tax returns

The US House of Representatives' Ways and Means Committee has released former American President Donald Trump's tax returns to the public, revealing details of his personal finances while in office.

Significantly, the documents released on Friday show much he and former first lady Melanie Trump told the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) they made on their jointly-filed personal tax returns from 2015 to 2020.

The documents reveal a precipitous decline in their income after Trump took off in 2016.

Here's how much total personal income the two made each year, according to the documents:

2015: $31,736,841

2016: $32,190,169

2017: $12,819,400

2018: $24,395,093

2019: $4,443,503

2020: $4,694,058