How giraffes, guineafowl and a car crash caused three unhappy landings – but not a single injury

Civil Aviation Authority investigators have concluded inquiries into three landings that left planes badly damaged but pilots and passengers unhurt.

In one incident, a tower of giraffes walked across the runway, and the pilot in another broke his nose wheel while avoiding a flock of guineafowl.

The third pilot flew so low as he approached Bethlehem Airport in the Free State that his landing gear hit an SUV driving outside the fence.

Giraffes and guineafowl on the runway were among the hazards that left landing planes severely damaged this year, say SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) accident investigators.

Another plane damaged its landing gear when it approached a Free State airport flying so low that it hit an SUV driving past outside the fence.

The subsequent landing – without wheels – inflicted more damage to the plane, and photographs in the CAA investigation report showed the vehicle hit by the plane with a smashed windscreen and several dents.

“The driver, a sole occupant in the vehicle, was severely traumatised by the experience,” said the report. But no-one was injured in any of the crashes.



The giraffe incident happened in July when a Cessna carrying one passenger from Grand Central Aerodrome in Midrand landed at Zebula golf estate near Bela-Bela in Limpopo.



The 27-year-old pilot followed the procedure for unstaffed aerodromes, the investigator said, and did not see animals or other aircraft near the runway.

However, “while on short final approach, a tower of giraffes was in the process of crossing the runway from the left side to the right. In response, the pilot applied full power during flare with the intention to perform a go-around, but the aircraft touched down hard on the runway and bounced as it had lost airspeed.”

The pilot lost control and the four-seat plane veered off the runway and hit the perimeter fence 55m away.

“No person was injured during the accident sequence, and the two occupants disembarked the aircraft unaided. The aircraft sustained damage to both wings, propeller and the spinner,” said the CAA report.

The landing was near sunset, which "would make spotting wild animals difficult from the air with the approach path in the direction of the setting sun. Zebula aerodrome is not equipped with landing lights.”

Guineafowl were blamed for an unhappy landing at the unstaffed Kroon Airfield in north-west Pretoria in May, involving a two-seater Savannah S with a passenger aboard.



The 35-year-old pilot told investigators that when he landed on the 750m grass runway after flying two circuits he saw a flock of guineafowl flying at low-level towards the plane’s landing path.

“In trying to avoid colliding with the birds at high speed, the pilot intentionally applied the left rudder pedal,” said the report. This was an attempt to “ground-loop” the aircraft, or turn it 180 degrees.

“The aircraft’s nose gear strut broke during the process and the propeller struck the runway’s surface,” said the report.

“The aircraft came to rest in a tail-high position, balancing on its nose and left wing. The aircraft sustained substantial damage; none of the occupants were injured.”

The collision between a single-seater aircraft and an SUV happened just outside Bethlehem Aerodrome’s fence at 08:10 on August 6. The hand-built plane was said to be “like an affordable personal jet fighter” when SA Flyer magazine featured it in a 2021 cover story.

A 65-year-old commercial pilot with 6,500 hours’ experience was at the controls but he had not flown the GK-1 aircraft before. After flying circuits for about 20 minutes, he decided to touch down on the threshold of the runway, said the investigator.

“His approach was low, and the main wheels of the aircraft struck a sports utility vehicle that was in motion on Preekstoel Road from a north-westerly direction.

“The pilot managed to control the aircraft and landed on runway 11, but due to the damage caused to the main landing gear he lost directional control of the aircraft during the landing roll [and] the aircraft veered off to the right-side of the runway.

“The pilot was not injured during the accident sequence, while the aircraft sustained substantial damage. The driver of the vehicle was also not injured, but the vehicle was substantially damaged.”

It was the first known collision between a plane and a vehicle passing Bethlehem Aerodrome, the investigator said, but “it is recommended that the Municipality of Dihlabeng consider installing a road sign on both sides of Preekstoel Road to warn motorists of low-flying aircraft.”

The GK-1 was designed and hand-built in 2009 by pilot Garth Kopke, who later died in a fire-bombing accident. It was fitted with a 1600cc engine from a Honda car and had a top speed of about 320km/h while flying straight and level, according to SA Flyer.