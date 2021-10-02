Lewis Hamilton is Formula One's richest and most dominant driver - How he makes and spends his millions
- Lewis Hamilton is the biggest star in F1 and takes home $62 million (R922 million) a year from his Mercedes contract.
- He is one of the best drivers of all time, tied with Michael Schumacher on a record seven world titles.
- Hamilton lives in Monaco and has sponsorship deals with Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy and Puma.
Lewis Hamilton is the king of Formula One. Since he burst onto the scene in 2007 with McLaren, winning his first of a record-equaling seven world titles a year later, no man has had a bigger impact on the sport, both on and off the track.
A then-controversial move to relative unknowns Mercedes in 2013 allowed Hamilton to assert his dominance. Since 2014, only one man not named Lewis Hamilton has won the sport's top honor, and the Brit is one of two drivers in contention for the 2021 crown.
He is also not reserved when it comes to speaking his mind. As the only Black driver in F1 history, he has used his voice to promote equality and has campaigned for other issues such as LGTBQ+ equality and environmental concerns.
Hamilton's success on the track has also earned him millions, making him not just the best-paid driver in F1, but the eighth best-paid athlete in the world.
So how has he made his money? And what does he spend it on? Keep reading to find out.
Hamilton is the biggest star in Formula One and the best paid one.
He signed a new deal with his current employers, Mercedes, in July which Forbes projects will earn the British star $62 million in 2021.
He earns far more than any of the other drivers on the grid.
He is paid $20 million more than his closest rival, Max Verstappen, and is the eighth best-paid athlete in the world, earning $82 million (R1.2 billion)
$12 million (R178 million)of Hamilton's annual income comes off the track through a variety of sponsors.
He has lucrative deals with Tommy Hilfiger, Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, MV Augusta Motorcycles, Petronas and Gran Turismo Sport.
So what does he spend his money on? Unsurprisingly for a Formula One driver, Hamilton is a fan of cars.
His collection is not just limited to Mercedes either. Cars reported to be included in his collection include a $1.15 million (R17.1 million) McLaren P1, two $1.56 million (R23.2 million) Ferrari LaFerraris, and a $2.72 million (R40.4 million) Mercedes-AMG Project One.
It's not just road cards either. Hamilton has described himself as a "motor head" and enjoys posting to his Instagram pictures of him with his latest vehicle of choice including this off-road buggy ...
When he's not driving, Hamilton can relax and unwind in one of his four reported properties.
According to the Sun, Hamilton owns a $43 million (R639 million) New York penthouse, a $24 million (R357 million) London mansion, and houses in Geneva and the racing drivers' favorite, Monte Carlo.
He also used to own a £16.5 million (around R334 million) private jet, but sold it in 2019.
Hamilton is into his fashion, and often pictured arriving to the track in an array of designer clothing.
While the season itself can be intense, Formula One drivers do get down time and Hamilton chooses to spend his vacationing in an array of exotic locales.
Whether it's taking a bike ride on a tropical island, jet skiing or spending time in New York for the Met Gala, Hamilton is happy to let his hair down.
Hamilton is a proud advocate for causes he believes in and has shown he is willing to put his money where his mouth is.
He is also a passionate dog owner and takes his dog, Roscoe, with him to the track for most races.
Owning a dog is not cheap but that price rises significantly when he is jetsetting with you around the world.
Roscoe, Hamilton's British Bulldog, has been pictured alongside his owner in many F1 paddocks over the years.
