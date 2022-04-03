How fees on SA domestic airlines compare for bags, seat selection, snacks, and date changes

Most airlines now charge for pretty much everything, but the privilege of walking on board.

You'll likely pay for checked bags, choosing a seat, and food and drinks you'll consume on board.

Most airlines also charge a hefty fee to change your ticket - and will usually only give you a voucher to use at a later date.

If you're after all the trimmings, British Airways offers a fairly good selection of add-ons - if you're not dissuaded by its on-time performance.

And newcomer LIFT also offers several add-ons like food and drinks and no flight change fees.

Here's how South Africa's domestic airlines compare when it comes to all the added extras.

Many low-cost airlines succeed financially despite poor customer service levels, and minimal value adds. And given the exceptionally slow margins on most tickets, many use every opportunity to make a few extra rands on food, seat selection, and ticket changes.

Although customers may talk a big game about never using airlines that mistreat them ever again, history suggests they seldom stay true to their commitment.

For example, despite the chaos of Comair's recent grounding, its CEO said that the airline bounced back immediately.



"When our licence was reinstated, our sales hit the same levels as had happened prior to the five-day suspension. So it had no impact on our sales levels," Glenn Orsmond said in an interview.



This rebound was despite widespread complaints of poor communication, no offer of cash refunds, long call centre wait times, and a litany of social media outcries. There were equally loud protests against airlines that some claim took advantage of the situation to hike their prices given the sudden shortage of seats - and yet all reported good passenger numbers.

This isn't a trend exclusive to Comair, and it's not only because South Africa is short of low-cost airline seats.

Millions of Americans, for example, still fly on one of the US's most complained about airlines, Spirit Airlines, despite its widely ridiculed no-frills service.



Trends like these have led some to deduce that airline passengers are more concerned about price than anything else - to the point that they will continue flying an airline with poor customer service or without add-ons like meals and free checked baggage if the cost of the ticket is right.



This, and the notoriously low profit margins, mean most airlines have now cut all the benefits from their base fares. And although this may help keep entry-level fares low and flights more accessible, the costs can quickly add up if you need to check a bag, feel peckish while on board, or have a sudden last-minute change of plans.



If these are factors that are important to you, then it's worth evaluating what South Africa's increasingly thrifty domestic airline industry offers.



Fares will vary across airlines depending on carrier, route, and demand. But British Airways, operated locally by Comair, has a pretty good value proposition if you're after all the extra trimmings. Although fares for some routes are more expensive, BA offers one free checked bag, no fee for seat selections within 48 hours of your flight, an onboard snack, and free flight changes.



If BA's low on-time performance scares you off, LIFT is a good compromise. Although you'll pay for a checked bag, their other fees are lower and conditions more reasonable than other low-cost airlines.



At the other end of the spectrum is Comair's local airline, Kulula, with poor on-time performance, high checked bag and change fees, and limited refund options.



And if you don't care about the freebies and are interested only in getting to your destination close to the time promised, Safair is still your safest bet, with an on-time rating of 97.19%.



Here's how domestic airlines in South Africa compare when it comes to baggage, seat selection, snacks, and ticket changes on entry-level tickets:



