ChatGPT, from OpenAI, is making waves for its ability to code, compose music, and hold up its end of a conversation.

It also has a plan to fix Eskom, and deal with crime in South Africa.

The model is currently available as a research preview, so we asked it some questions.

It suggests Cyril Ramaphosa should get some good legal and ethical advice, but should stay in his job for now.

Bots that can pretend to hold a conversation are pretty standard stuff these days. But ChatGPT, a new AI engine from OpenAI, gives the appearance of original thought, with its ability to write music, and code.

And, it turns out, it can come up with strategic plans to fix South Africa's problems.

ChatGPT is part of its efforts to create "increasingly safe and useful AI systems", says OpenAI, and it is far from perfect by its makers' admission. It can spit out "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers", and it tends towards being long-winded. While it will follow a line of conversation, it jumps to conclusions rather than asking clarifying questions.

We found that ChatGPT has a real love of 9-point plans, possibly because we asked it for one, once. When that format grew tiresome, we demanded a response that was not a 9-point plan. So, in much the way a politician might react to such a challenge, it simply gave us nine bullet points instead of numbering its suggestions.

Though it can act a lot like a politician, it is not keen to talk about politics. Ask ChatGPT for a strategy for President Cyril Ramaphosa in his Phala Phala difficulties, and it will explain that it doesn't follow current events. It will also steer determinedly clear of anything resembling an opinion about named political leaders, or even politicians as a group.



For instance, we tried to ask ChatGPT if it trusts South Africa's politicians to take the country forward.

"I am not able to form opinions or make judgments about the trustworthiness or effectiveness of individual politicians or political parties," it told us. "It is up to the people of South Africa to determine who they trust to lead the country and to make decisions about its future."

But you can have a conversation about hypothetical situations of all kinds – including wildlife sales for foreign currency, and what an under-fire President should do.

We had a conversation with ChatGPT about South Africa's big problems. Here's what it told us.

What are South Africa's biggest problems?

South Africa faces a number of complex and interrelated challenges, including high levels of inequality, poverty, and unemployment; corruption and crime; and inadequate access to education, healthcare, and other basic services.

The country is also grappling with the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation, which are exacerbating existing challenges and creating new ones.

Additionally, South Africa is facing political and social tensions related to its history of apartheid, and is working to address the ongoing legacies of this system of racial segregation and discrimination.

Other major challenges for South Africa include managing its energy and water resources, improving its infrastructure, and fostering economic growth and development.

What should you do if you receive $580 000 for the sale of wildlife in South Africa?

It is illegal to sell wildlife in South Africa, so receiving $580,000 for the sale of wildlife would likely be the result of illegal activity.

If you are in this situation, it is important to report the illegal sale to the authorities and cooperate with any investigations that may be conducted.

It is also important to note that receiving the proceeds of illegal activity, even if you were not directly involved in the illegal sale, could be considered a crime in itself. It would be best to consult with a lawyer and seek legal advice on how to handle the situation in a way that is both ethical and compliant with the law.

What should a President accused of corruption do?

If a President is accused of corruption, they should cooperate fully with any investigations into their conduct and be transparent and accountable to the public.

Depending on the severity of the allegations and the evidence against them, they may face legal consequences, including impeachment proceedings.

It is important for the President to respect the rule of law and allow the legal process to run its course, even if they believe the allegations against them are unfounded.

In the meantime, the President should continue to focus on fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to the best of their ability, and prioritize the wellbeing and interests of the country and its people.

Create a 9-point turnaround plan for Eskom

Eskom is a state-owned utility company in South Africa that provides electricity to the country. It has been facing financial and operational challenges in recent years, so a 9-point turnaround plan for the company could include the following steps:

1. Conduct a thorough review of Eskom's financial performance and operations to identify areas for improvement and cost-saving measures.

2. Develop a plan to reduce Eskom's debt and improve its financial sustainability, including by implementing measures to increase revenue and reduce expenses.

3. Invest in modernizing and upgrading Eskom's electricity generation and distribution infrastructure to improve efficiency and reliability.

4. Develop and implement strategies to increase the use of renewable energy sources and reduce the company's reliance on fossil fuels.

5. Implement measures to improve the management and maintenance of Eskom's power plants, including by recruiting and retaining skilled personnel and implementing best practices in asset management.

6. Work with the South African government and other stakeholders to develop and implement policies and regulations that support the long-term sustainability of Eskom and the electricity sector as a whole.

7. Engage with customers and other stakeholders, including communities and environmental groups, to understand their needs and concerns and to promote transparency and accountability.

8. Develop and implement a comprehensive communication strategy to keep the public informed about Eskom's operations, challenges, and progress towards its turnaround goals.

9. Establish clear goals, targets, and performance metrics to track Eskom's progress and hold the company accountable for achieving its turnaround objectives.





How can South Africa deal with crime? And please don't give us another 9-point plan.

As I mentioned in my previous response, South Africa has a high rate of crime, and addressing this problem will require a multi-faceted approach that involves a range of interventions and stakeholders. Some potential steps that South Africa could take to reduce crime include:

Investing in community-based programs that aim to prevent crime by addressing the underlying social and economic factors that contribute to it, such as poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring that offenders are held accountable for their actions.

Implementing policies and programs that aim to rehabilitate and reintegrate offenders into society.

Engaging with communities and other stakeholders to build trust and cooperation, and to promote community safety and security.

Developing and implementing strategies to address specific types of crime, such as violent crime, organized crime, and cybercrime.

Investing in research and data collection to better understand the causes and patterns of crime in South Africa.

Strengthening regional and international cooperation to combat transnational crime.

Promoting education and awareness-raising campaigns to educate the public about the risks and consequences of crime.

Ensuring that the rights and dignity of victims of crime are respected and protected.

These are just some potential ways that South Africa could address the problem of crime, and there may be other approaches that could also be effective. It will be important for the government, law enforcement agencies, and other stakeholders to work together and develop a comprehensive strategy to tackle this issue.

Solve drought in South Africa

Drought is a complex and challenging problem that cannot be solved easily or quickly. South Africa has experienced severe droughts in recent years, which have had a devastating impact on the country's agriculture, economy, and people. To address this issue, South Africa could take a number of steps, including:

1. Investing in infrastructure, such as dams and water-saving technologies, to improve the availability and management of water resources.

2. Implementing policies and regulations to encourage sustainable water use and prevent over-extraction of groundwater and rivers.

3. Supporting the development of drought-resistant crops and agricultural practices that can help farmers adapt to changing weather patterns.

4. Investing in research and innovation to improve our understanding of drought and to develop new solutions to mitigate its effects.

5. Providing support and assistance to communities and individuals affected by drought, including through access to food, water, and other essential services.

6. Engaging with other countries and international organizations to share knowledge and expertise, and to support regional efforts to address the impacts of drought.

7. Working with the private sector to develop and implement innovative solutions, such as water-saving technologies and alternative sources of income for farmers.

8. Raising awareness about the causes and effects of drought, and promoting behavior changes that can help conserve water and reduce the risks of drought.

9. Developing contingency plans and emergency response mechanisms to prepare for and respond to future droughts, including by working with local authorities, community groups, and other stakeholders.





What should South Africa do about income inequality?

Income inequality is a complex issue that can be addressed in many different ways.

One approach that South Africa could take to address income inequality is to implement policies that promote economic growth and job creation. This could include investing in education and training programs to help people develop the skills they need to find well-paying jobs, as well as supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Additionally, South Africa could consider implementing progressive tax policies and social welfare programs to redistribute wealth and ensure that everyone has access to basic necessities like healthcare, housing, and education.

It would also be important to address systemic issues such as discrimination and corruption that can prevent certain groups from accessing opportunities and achieving economic success.

Should South Africa adopt a National Health Insurance system?

Adopting a National Health Insurance (NHI) system is a contentious issue in South Africa, and there are pros and cons to this approach.

On the one hand, a NHI system could potentially improve access to healthcare for all South Africans, regardless of their ability to pay. It could also promote greater equity and fairness in the healthcare system, and reduce the burden on individuals and families who are struggling to afford medical treatment.

On the other hand, implementing a NHI system would be a complex and costly undertaking, and there are concerns about whether South Africa has the financial and technical resources to make it work effectively.

It is ultimately up to the people of South Africa and their elected representatives to decide whether a NHI system is the right approach for the country.