We taste tasted Checkers, Woolworths, and Pick n Pay hot cross buns, and we have a solid winner

We tasted hot cross buns from Woolworths, Checkers, and Pick n Pay.

Woolworths was a clear winner because it buns were packed with more flavour.

Checkers buns were underwhelming: mostly dry and near flavourless.

We loved the softness of Pick n Pay’s buns.

They may have their origins in the United Kingdom, but hot cross buns are a South African staple during the Easter holiday.

The buns are thought to have originated in England during the 1700s, and became famed when a monk marked the spicy buns with a cross in honour of Good Friday. The cross, typically on the bun’s top, is traditionally simply a flour paste.

Over time, the hot cross bun recipe has developed to add raisin-free versions and unconventional ones such as the chocolate hot cross bun.

Business Insider South Africa tested three different types of hot cross buns from three leading retailers in the country, namely Checkers, Woolworths, and Pick n Pay.

Here is what we found when we compared the hot cross buns from major retailers.

Traditional Hot Cross Buns

Woolworths



Price: R31.99

The Woolies bun was the best looking of the bunch, with the top even and smooth. The flour paste marking the cross was also perfectly thin and consistent throughout.

Woolworths’s traditional bun was the tastiest, and the spices came through strongly; it also had the most fruit, and was the most moist. It was slightly chewy, but just the right amount of chewiness.

Pick n Pay



R14.99

The Pick n Pay bun was the lightest in appearance, and its crosses were near perfect, even though thicker than Woolworths' bun.

The bun was the softest of the packs and broke apart with ease. They had a bit of sweetness, and at the first bite, the spices were not as prominent but halfway through the bun, the spices became more pronounced and it was delicious.

Checkers



R15.99

Checkers’ bun did not have the prettiest appearance, with its top uneven throughout the pack. However, the top of the bun suggested that it was packed with a lot of fruit.

The taste of the fruit was the dominant feature in this bun. It had the smell of a hot cross bun, but the spices were flat. The bun was also unpleasantly chewy and on the dry side.

Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

Woolworths



Price: R36.99

We found the mocha version at Woolworths, which has chocolate chips; they were darker in appearance and, much like the traditional bun, were smooth and even on top, and the cross marks were perfect.

Its name suggested that there would be a coffee taste; as soon as you bite into the chocolate chips, you immediately get the taste of coffee.

The bun was less chewy and much softer than the traditional bun. We didn’t get the spices of a conventional hot cross bun, but it is a tasty bun overall.

Pick n Pay



Price: R17.99

Like its traditional bun, the chocolate version was the softest of all the buns in the taste test.

Unlike the Woolies bun, Pick n Pay’s still had a kick of spice to its bun that merged with the chocolate chips. This bun was a bit on the dry side, though, and it could do with more chocolate chips.

Checkers



R19.99

Unlike its Traditional bun, Checkers’ chocolate bun was much softer, and it did not have the famous hot cross mark on it.

This bun was packed with a lot more flavour and had a sufficient amount of chocolate chips, which tasted like dark chocolate.

The bun fared better than the traditional bun.

Fruitless Hot Cross Buns

Woolworths



Price: R27.99

Woolworths’ fruitless bun is also subtle on the cinnamon and all spices flavour, and its chewiness was similar to its traditional bun.



Pick n Pay



Price: R14.99

Pick n Pay’s fruitless bun was also subtle in spiciness and almost tasted like regular bread because of its sweetness.

We could not find any fruitless buns at the Checkers outlets we went to.

The verdict

Overall, Woolworths’ hot cross buns were impressive and came out as the taste test’s solid winner. For especially its traditional chocolate buns, the flavours of the spices, fruit, and chocolate are very pungent.

The softness of Pick n Pay’s was a highlight but we wished the spices were more present.

Checkers' buns were underwhelming and were mostly dry and near flavourless, but its chocolate bun earned a few points.

