Video shows the moment a giant screen crashed down onto 2 dancers at a Hong Kong concert

Two dancers were injured after a giant LED screen crashed down on them at a Hong Kong concert.

Videos show the screen slamming into one dancer's head and body as the audience screamed.

Police said the two dancers were conscious when they arrived at the hospital, per the AP.

One of the injured dancers is in serious condition, the Hong Kong Free Press reported, citing the Hospital Authority.



Footage circulating on social media appears to show an LED screen that had been suspended above the stage slamming into the dancer's head and body, knocking him over. The screen then collapses onto another dancer.

The accident occurred during a performance by the popular Cantopop boy band Mirror at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Group members Anson Lo and Edan Lui could be seen performing as the screen crashed onto the stage.

Warning: Some viewers may find this footage distressing.

A live show by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short on Thursday after a screen fell from height on the stage. It hit dancers below, according to footage shared across social media. Local media reported that at least two were injured. pic.twitter.com/RnCTFc60Ie — Hong Kong Free Press HKFP (@hkfp) July 28, 2022

The concert — the fourth of 12 scheduled concerts by Mirror — was stopped immediately as other dancers rushed to aid the injured, the Associated Press reported. Police said the two injured dancers were conscious when they arrived at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Authorities said three members of the audience were taken to hospital, but required no medical treatment, per the AP. Two of them entered a state of shock and one felt unwell, the outlet reported. Organizers have canceled the rest of Mirror's remaining concerts after Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee ordered authorities to investigate the accident, HKFP reported.

