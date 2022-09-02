Braai areas, patios, lush gardens, how to sell your house quicker in the post-Covid era

Demand for houses with bigger outdoor spaces with well-kempt gardens and braai areas has risen with the easing of the pandemic.

The spike is driven by home buyers who want to enjoy outdoor spaces in a secure environment.

Artificial grass is off-putting, though, and buyers still prefer natural grass.

As South Africa's residential property market continues to stage a recovery, despite fears of a recession and interest rate hikes, houses with pristine gardens and braai patios are in part driving homebuyers' demands as the Covid era continues to fade

With spring approaching and South Africans spending more time outside, the garden and braai facilities have become as universal a deciding factor as a property's features and finishes when buyers put in an offer to purchase, according to property company, Seeff Property Group.

"We are known for our sunshine and braais, and this is often a key consideration when buyers and tenants look for properties… A nice garden and outdoor or under-roof braai facilities is a strong selling point and add value and desirability," Seeff said.

The appeal for homes with more garden space and outdoor amenities, such as braai areas, is being boosted by the post-Covid-19 pandemic era, where homeowners opt to enjoy a lifestyle outdoors in more secure spaces.

The company said that the spike in demand for homes with such features could also be attributed to the growth in estates with open spaces.

Sellers looking to get their house off the market should ensure the garden is impeccably neat and well maintained, given the garden immediately sets the tone for the buyer and is usually the first thing they see when viewing a property.

"Buyers do not want to have the hassle of having to clean up the yard and garden when they move in. Therefore, when evaluating two similar homes, the one with a nice garden will inevitably win the day," said Seeff.

"An established and neat garden makes your property more attractive, but it does not have to be landscape. While landscaping is usually a feature of high value homes, it is not a prerequisite. Today's garden centres provide so much assistance for novice gardeners," it said.

According to Seeff's agents, unless buyers are looking for a low-maintenance garden, artificial grass is considered off-putting as buyers still prefer natural grass.

"Even in a small complex or apartment, you can still add some gardening to your life. Indoor and container gardening has made a huge comeback. If you do not have floor space for pots, you can always hang them, or consider a vertical garden, another major housing trend," Seeff said.