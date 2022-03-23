Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19

Hillary Clinton said she tested positive for Covid-19 in a Tuesday tweet.

The former secretary of state said she has some mild cold symptoms but is feeling fine.

Clinton praised the vaccines' protection and urged others to get inoculated and boosted.

"I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness," Clinton tweeted. "Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Bill tested negative and is feeling fine. He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Clinton said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, tested negative and is also feeling fine. He is quarantining until the Clinton household is "fully in the clear," she tweeted.

"Movie recommendations appreciated!" Clinton wrote.

The news comes hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced that she tested positive for the virus and as such, would no longer be accompanying President Joe Biden on a trip to Europe later this week where he's set to meet with NATO leaders regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.





