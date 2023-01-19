Trending

Here's what an MBA costs at 12 of South Africa’s top business schools in 2023

Andrew Thompson ,
Henley Business School in Johannesburg. Image: Henley Africa
  • MBA degrees are popular in South Africa.
  • There are more than 12 options at tertiary institutions and independent business schools.
  • In South Africa, most MBAs span two years and cost between R100,000 and R380,000.
  • This is much higher than many degrees  but still some way from international equivalents, which can cost millions.
  • Here's how much an MBA costs at 12 leading business schools in South Africa.
Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees are popular post-graduate options in South Africa. At least 12 recognised institutions offer these MBAs as an option in South Africa though not all are priced and rated equally.

On a global scale our MBA degrees are quite far down some rankings list. And according to some global university rankings, independent local business schools don't really stack up as far as international recognition goes.

As such, it's worth weighing up where each ranks according to your requirements and available funds. And as with many degrees, expensive doesn't always or necessarily equal best.

Positions in global business school rankings

No South African business school MBAs currently make it into the global top 100, as judged by the international university ranking system QS.

However, UCT's Graduate School of Business is currently tied for 111th place. And not far behind it is Wits Business School's offering, which is tied for 151st place.

Although this might seem low, it's a list topped by global heavyweights like Harvard and Stanford, where first-year MBA degrees can cost more than R2 million.

Successful applications for these top-tier global institutions are also notoriously tough. 

In 2020, Harvard accepted just 9% of its 9,304 MBA applications. Stanford is even stricter, with an acceptance rate of 6.2% in 2021.

South African institutions also fare well compared to their African and Middle East counterparts. UCT's Graduate School of Business ranks second in the region below Lebanon's AUB (Suliman S. Olayan), and Wits Business School is currently in sixth place. 

However, no other South African institutions make it into either list.

Local business school rankings

On an entirely local level, Eduniversal has ranked South African MBA institutions with global influence in mind.

According to their system, Stellenbosch Business School and UCT Graduate School of Business come out top, with "strong global influence". 

Wits University and Pretoria University have "significant international influence". And most other leading tertiary institutions follow with "reinforcing international influence".

At the bottom of Eduniversal's list are several independent business schools that it classifies as having either regional or local influence.

Although MBAs are among the priciest post-graduate degrees in South Africa, they're decidedly more accessible than many international business schools. And many local programmes also offer part-time alternatives, which means it's often possible to hold down a job while furthering your studies.

Here's how much MBA degrees cost at South African business schools for the 2023 academic year:

table showing the cost of south african mbas


