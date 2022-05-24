Here's how the US handled its first ever monkeypox outbreak that infected dozens of people

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is usually found in Central and West Africa.

It has recently been detected across Europe and in North America, including in the United States.

The US suffered its first monkeypox outbreak in 2003.

However, at least a dozen cases have been detected across Europe and in North America this month, leaving experts scrambling to investigate the spread.

Here's how the United States dealt with its first-ever monkeypox outbreak in 2003.