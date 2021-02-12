Government has announced toll fee increases that will take effect from 1 March.

Some are below inflation, while others have been hiked by 5%.

It also announced new e-toll rates - although government has acknowledged that the controversial toll scheme could soon be restructured.

For more articles, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

On Friday, government gazetted all the new toll fees for the different highways in South Africa. The new tariffs will take effect at midnight on March 1st.



Some hikes – for example, for passenger cars at the Huguenot tunnel near Paarl on the N1, and the Grassmere toll in Gauteng – were below inflation, at around 2.4%. Other increases are larger. At the Zambezi toll in Tshwane, the increases are between 4% and 5% for cars and truck owners.

Tariffs are determined according to vehicle size:

Here are all the new toll tariffs:

The new toll regulations also include new fees for the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project - despite government's acknowledgement that e-tolls may need a radical revamp. For years, Gauteng motorists have refused to pay e-toll charges.

Last year, Tansport Minister Fikile Mbalula said government hastily wanted to resolve the e-tolls debacle in an effort to restore the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) to its full borrowing capacity.



"We looked at the hybrid model for e-tolls, but we know we are up against a revolt. We are looking at that in relation to the scrapping and what then becomes the alternative," he said.

For cars shorter than 6 metres (Class A2), the new toll fees vary from from 80c at certain plazas on the N1, to R5.60 on the R21.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.