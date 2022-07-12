Heathrow Airport asks airlines to stop selling tickets and caps passengers numbers amid travel chaos

London Heathrow Airport, a key global aviation hub, asked airlines on Tuesday to stop selling summer tickets as travel chaos took a turn for the worse.

Heathrow, which was the busiest airport in Europe until the Covid-19 pandemic, said in a statement that it has introduced a cap of 100,000 passengers flying each day amid mounting chaos at airports and airlines around the world.

"Some airlines have taken significant action, but others have not, and we believe that further action is needed now to ensure passengers have a safe and reliable journey," Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said in a statement.

"We have therefore made the difficult decision to introduce a capacity cap with effect from 12 July to 11 September."

"We are asking our airline partners to stop selling summer tickets to limit the impact on passengers," Holland-Kaye said.





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.