Although Harbin is an economic and cultural hub in China, its streets are reminiscent of European ones: Russian Orthodox churches and neoclassic buildings are landmarks in its city center.

The city was founded by settlers in the late 1900s. It was "off-limits" to ethnic Chinese at the time, according to The Calvert Journal.

Now, the city of over six million people comprises of mostly Han Chinese, the largest ethnic group in China. Remnants of Russian influence remain in the city today.

"Russian culture is not just in terms of its physical architecture, it's quite embedded in our lifestyle as well," Shiran Geng, a Harbin-born PhD candidate at Australia's Victoria University told Insider. Geng co-wrote a research paper on the city's Russian influences and urban planning.

"It's not until I went travelling in Europe and Russia [that] I realised many of the things that we've been eating are actually Russian influenced," she added.