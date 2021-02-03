Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to thousands of residents in eight districts in England not to go out to buy food.

England has launched mass testing of 80,000 inhabitants in these districts in an attempt to find those infected with the Covid-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

Hancock wants them to minimise social contact to curb the spread of the variant.

For more articles, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has appealed to thousands of residents in eight districts in England not to go out to buy food, but to eat what they already have in the house instead, in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 variant that was first identified in South Africa.

With more than 140 confirmed instances of people with the feared variant, England has launched mass testing of people in districts where the variant has been identified, to find out how many more people may carry the variant.

Some of the people with the variant had no link to anyone who travelled to South Africa.

In an interview with the BBC on Wednesday morning, Hancock said it was "absolutely imperative" that people in those areas minimise all social contact outside of their houses.

This included going to to the shops, and Hancock implored them to eat what is in the house instead.

Some 80,000 residents in parts of Surrey, the south-west of London, Kent, Walsall, Southport and Hertfordshire have now been urged to take Covid-19 tests – even if they are not symptomatic. Health officials are going door to door to provide inhabitants with testing kits, and mobile testing stations have been set up in the areas.

Officials are trying to ascertain how many people have unknowingly been infected with the South African variant.

The 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in South Africa appears to be about 50% more contagious than the original.



However, the more concerning aspect of the variant’s mutation is its ability to partially evade the defences vaccines build in our bodies' immune systems.

While the efficacy of most vaccines still needs to be confirmed on the South African variant, as an example, trials of the Novavax vaccine show it was 89% effective in the UK at preventing symptomatic Covid-19 – while only 49% effective in South Africa (presumably due to the variant). Among people who are HIV negative, it was 60% effective.

Cases of the South Africa variant have been found in Ealing, west London; Tottenham, north London; Mitcham, south London; Walsall, in the West Midlands; Broxbourne in the east of England; an area near Maidstone in Kent; Woking, south-west of London; and an area near Preston, northwest England, Bloomberg reported.

The UK banned all flights from South Africa on 24 December.

A key mutation of the SA variant, which may help it escape anti-bodies, appears to have independently developed in a fast-spreading variant first detected in the UK.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.